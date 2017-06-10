Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant Goes Low to Soar High

Green did pick up another technical in the Game 4 loss but he will be taking part in Game 5 unlike a year ago. Even Deron Williams scored, which was not expected. In a scrum for a loose ball in the same quarter, Zaza Pachulia and Iman Shumpert got into a scuffle, which resulted in double technicals after Pachulia punched Shumpert in the groin.

And all that was just in the third quarter.

Golden State rallied to beat defending champion Cleveland 118-113 Wednesday to seize a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have only been together for one playoff run, but the Golden State Warriors’ pairing appears ready to be considered among the NBA’s most impressive partnerships.

The Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio.

“We felt like there were times throughout the series we got consistent looks from the outside and didn’t knock them down”, said Love, who rated Irving and James as the difference-makers Friday.

“We made enough plays tonight to win the ball game, but they made a couple more”. “It was big for us”.

The Cavaliers, who beat the Warriors in a decisive seventh game past year after trailing 3-1, are now trying to become the first National Basketball Association team to rally back from a 3-0 series deficit. Each team has pretty much been in the 100s for all three games so far, with only Game 1 having the Cavs not reach triple-digits.

In case you need a refresher, here’s Gilbert’s wrathful letter.

Durant’s pull-up three-pointer over LeBron James with 45 seconds remaining gave the Warriors their first lead since late in the third quarter and silenced what had been a raucous crowd. The Cavs scored the most points in a half and recorded the most made 3s in a half in Finals history (13-for-22).

Ultimately, however, James chose to return to “The Land”, and it’s safe to say the move worked out.

If the Cavaliers can orchestrate another comeback, they would become the first team in Finals history to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the first repeat winners since the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.

James shook off a knee-buckling blow to the chin while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith’s 3-pointer. The referees were calling it close and the Cavaliers benefitted most, attempting 20 free throws in the first quarter. The rest of Cleveland had mustered 17 points on 4-for-14 shooting. In Kevin Love he’s got talent around him.

Iriving was unstoppable. Thompsons Klay and Tristan were fine.

The Cavs had their own gripes coming into Game 4 as well.

But they still needed one more stop.

“In the end you just want to win”, Kerr said. But overall, I think the difference maker was RJ [Richard Jefferson].

Within minutes of the game ending, Smith sent out a simple, yet mind-boggling tweet: “Cavs in 7“. Now Cleveland, which previous year became the first team to recover from a 3-1 Finals deficit, faces historically long odds again.

Cavaliers fans were chanting, “Cavs in seven” in the final minutes.

If Cleveland can keep playing this way, that cheer might not be so insane. “We’re going to keep scrapping”. We’re going to respond, but they aren’t going to punk us.