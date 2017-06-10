Golden State Warriors chasing post-season perfection in NBA Finals

Welp, that one hurt.

Golden State continued to guard the thee-point line exceptionally well, limiting Cleveland to just 12-of-44 (27.3%) shooting from deep. Golden State escaped with a huge win to go up 3-0, only one game away from the title. So they’re able to keep Steph, Klay and Draymond and able to go out and sign someone else like they did this past summer by just getting rid of a couple pieces in Harrison Barnes and not re-signing Barbosa and Bogut and guys from last year’s team….

The latest idiotic bit of criticism of LeBron comes from his decision to pass to Kyle Korver in the corner for a good look three with under one minute to go in the game and the Cavaliers up two.

During the playoffs, most of Golden State’s wins have not been close. But if Cleveland can find its three-point shot to help take some of the pressure on offense off LeBron James, it could at least avoid a sweep and send this series back to Golden State.

LeBron James is not one to shy away from a challenge. However the Cavaliers shot 60.9% on two-point field goals, which forced the Warriors’ defense to collapse in the paint on numerous occasions, often leaving a weak-side shooter wide open. LeBron was brilliant all game long, finishing with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, but Durant got the better of him when it came down to crunch time. He now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals. Richard Jefferson? You get the point. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a collective effort.

Golden State’s last four-game losing streak was more than four years ago. In the Finals, they won Game 1 by 22, Game 2 by 19 and Game 3 by five after coming from behind.

His three-pointer with 45.3 seconds remaining was the go-ahead basket as the Warriors scored the game’s final 11 points. He has become unplayable during the most important part of the season and there isn’t much the Cavs can do at this point to rectify his poor play. “Clearly, soccer on a global basis is bigger than basketball right now, but we’re making progress and we see enormous potential for the game to continue to grow all around the world”. Fatigue will play a role.

Now, nearly a year later, comes a moment in a Game 3 that felt a little bit like a Game 7 for the Cavs. Just a wow stat. But it works for the team, and I mean who wouldn’t want to sacrifice to play on a Golden State team, a San Antonio team or a Cleveland team when you know the ultimate result can be to compete for a championship?

But the series needs a finish and the Cavs will try one more time to do the near impossible. But Kyrie strutted his stuff and displayed exactly why he is one of the league’s top finishers. Love’s 3-pointer at 8:59 gave the Cavs their first advantage at any point after the first quarter in this series, and Cleveland’s 94-87 lead toward the end of the period was its largest of the series.

Asked at Wednesday’s shootaround whether guarding Kevin Durant was tiring him, James told reporters, “Do I look exhausted?” The Cavaliers had it won, the series was on the brink of turning around, but miscues in the final minute and an unbelievable shot from Kevin Durant took the “W” straight out of the clutches of the city of Cleveland.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit, and it doesn’t appear any team is equipped to hang with these Warriors, who may go down as one of the best ever. “I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”. The media will buzz with questions of whether or not Cleveland can trudge through another game playing as well as they did, but I expect nothing less than a valiant effort in Game 4.