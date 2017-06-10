Golden State Warriors eye historic 16-0, championship in Game 4

The Cavaliers, who beat the Warriors in a decisive seventh game previous year after trailing 3-1, are now trying to become the first National Basketball Association team to rally back from a 3-0 series deficit.

THE 2017 NBA Finals continue tonight in Cleveland with what could be the final game of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has defied the odds before, perhaps most impressively past year against Golden State when his Cavaliers were the first team to win a title after trailing the Finals 3-1.

If not for their meltdown previous year, the Warriors, whose record-setting 73-win season got lost in the Finals aftermath, would be looking for a third straight crown. James and Irving were damn near at their best in Game 3, only to see them fall apart in the final three minutes.

Cleveland forward LeBron James (right) had 39 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists against Golden State on Wednesday night, but the Cavaliers find themse.

Kevin Durant was the biggest prize of last year’s offseason and on Wednesday he showed why the Warriors were so keen to get him, draining the shot of his career to put Golden State on the cusp of an unprecedented flawless postseason.

Despite missing eight free throws in the first quarter, the Cavaliers scored 49 points in the period and 86 points in the first half, both NBA Finals records. That ball movement has resulted in 94 assists for Golden State through the first three games compared to 59 assists for Cleveland.

Durant left Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State hoping to become a champion.

But as Golden State inches closer to a flawless 16-0 postseason record, putting this team in its proper historical perspective is becoming more and more interesting.

“He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time“. “It definitely wasn’t one of those things where it was a goal, where it’s like, ‘Let’s go out and go to the playoffs and let’s go 16-0.’ That’s too much”.

“We’ve grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”.

And although it appears James, playing in his seventh straight Finals, will again fall short of a championship, Cleveland’s superstar isn’t faulting the Warriors for adding Kevin Durant to a 73-win team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, and more specifically LeBron James, left everything on the court Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Durant then followed a Kyle Korver 3-pointer miss for Cleveland with a tension-packed 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining that put the Warriors ahead 114-113. Irving shot 11-for-14 and scored 28 points and James was 7-for-11 and had 22 points in the first half. About to go up 3-0 in the NBA Finals, in what we thought was going to be Ali-Frazier III, but has started to look, in all ways, like a fourth-round knockout.

“It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”.

“They’re a juggernaut of a team”.