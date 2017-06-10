Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant not simply along for Finals ride

James and Irving combined for 77 points but their efforts went for naught as the late-game collapse by the defending champion Cavaliers left them trailing the best-of-seven NBA Finals 3-0.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Durant released his deep shot, the one he always makes in his dreams. More than leading the team in scoring, he was seemingly the guy who always came up with the big bucket that stopped a Warriors run and kept the Cavaliers in charge. So they’re able to keep Steph, Klay and Draymond and able to go out and sign someone else like they did this past summer by just getting rid of a couple pieces in Harrison Barnes and not re-signing Barbosa and Bogut and guys from last year’s team.

“I think we’re better from our experiences”, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. I don’t live my life with regrets.

Green told Lowe that he’s “99 percent sure” that the Warriors wouldn’t have gotten Durant if they had won the championship last season.

Durant hit the game-winning three-pointer in the closing stages of Game Three on Wednesday and the former league MVP said he remains focused on just playing hard.

During the playoffs, most of Golden State’s wins have not been close.

What team could realistically knock off these Warriors, and how long will it take? I don’t care. I think it’s great. This is the biggest question, seeing how no team has ever done it in the history of the league. He scored 39 points, hauled in 11 rebounds, dished nine assists while logging one steak and one block to boot.

James, who is averaging a triple-double in the 2017 Finals (32 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists), and the Cavs edged the Warriors in Game 7 a year ago after falling behind 3-1, becoming the first team to ever overcome such a deficit in the Finals.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player laid on the floor several seconds before being helped up and made a driving layup shortly after.

Kevin Durant has been nothing short of remarkable in this year’s NBA Finals. The Warriors are 15-0 and can finish off the NBA’s first flawless postseason with a victory here in Game 4.

The Cavs were aided in the opening quarter by 22 free throw attempts, the most by any team in any quarter this postseason. For the Cavaliers, a win would be the first step toward becoming the first National Basketball Association team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Finals.

In Game 3, Green aroused some concern when he began complaining about a foul call to a referee and Curry did the same.

He’s worn two Curry 4 colorways to date – a gold-white pattern in the first two games and a black-white design in the third contest.

“I knew it was going to be one of the toughest challenges I’ve had because of the firepower they have, because of the mindset that they were going to have”.