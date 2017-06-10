GOP Lawmakers Stick With Trump After Comey Testimony

“Guess I don’t know for sure. I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time”, Trump responded. “Who would do that?“. Rounding out the top three moments was when Comey said there was “no fuzz” in regard to Russian interference in the USA presidential election.

“You have to run up the whole East Coast and you have to win everything as a Republican, and that’s just what we did”, Trump said.

Trump’s offer to testify heightens the drama of his standoff with Comey, who told senators that Trump had demanded his personal loyalty and had pressured him to drop a counterintelligence investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The president said Comey’s testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee mostly vindicated his previous claims about their interactions.

While the president doesn’t specify his target for the “false statements and lies”, Trump’s lawyer refuted two key parts of Comey’s testimony Thursday. He also reiterated that the ex-FBI director, dismissed on 9 May, is a filter, referring to Comey’s recognition of having provided some information to the press to put the arm on appointing a special attorney general for the investigation on the alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Trump had fired Comey on May 9, in a move suspected by many as an attempt to put curbs on an ongoing investigation into White House officials.

A friend of Mr Comey’s is also being asked to hand over memos the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief gave him.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, Comey said”.

Mr Kasowitz says President Trump’s team will “leave it the appropriate authorities” to determine whether the leak should be investigated.

Hours later, Mr Trump ignored reporters when asked about whether Mr Comey was telling the truth. “Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things he said just weren’t true”.

Comey said he had the memos leaked in hopes of prompting an appointment of a special counsel to the Russian Federation investigation.

However, Comey said Thursday he “was fired in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

So far there is no evidence that tapes of Comey and Trump’s conversations actually exist outside of the White House, creating an air of mystery around the idea and distracting from the many already damning allegations around the Trump administration.