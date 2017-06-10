GOP-run House poised to roll back post-2008 financial rules

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of OH, the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees banking laws, said the proposal would gut the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has returned nearly $12 billion to 29 million Americans who were cheated by shadowy debt collectors, for-profit schools, and payday lenders. “This is a big step forward in the necessary reform of Dodd-Frank’s onerous efflorescence of regulatory bureaucracy”.

Surprisingly, one of Dodd-Franks biggest proponents, Barney Frank, for whom the law is named, agreed that a particular aspect of the legislation was in fact over-burdensome; it’s effect on small community banks.

The bill purports to end “too-big-too-fail” by ending Title II of Dodd-Frank, which provided a pathway to resolve the failure of large financial institutions.

“We applaud the House of Representatives for passing the Financial CHOICE Act, and we appreciate Chairman Hensarling’s leadership on this issue”, said Jim Nussle, CUNA president/CEO. The provision would require financial regulatory agencies to tailor regulations to fit the business model and risk profile of the financial institution, rather than continue the Dodd-Frank Act’s one-size-fits-all approach to regulating community banks and credit unions.

“The “Financial CHOICE Act” is about creating jobs and boosting the economy”.

The House voted to repeal the Dodd-Frank act in a 233-186 vote.

. The agency would be led by a single director removable at will by the president, and subject to the congressional appropriations process.

“Democrats have shown we’re willing to work with Republicans to tailor the rules where it makes sense, but not if it means killing the reforms that have made the financial system safer and fairer”, Brown said in a statement.

Republicans argued that the law, created to prevent another financial meltdown, made it harder for community banks to operate and hampered the economy. His bill would target the heart of the law’s restrictions on banks by offering a trade-off: Banks could qualify for most of the regulatory relief in the bill so long as they meet a strict requirement for building capital to cover unexpected big losses. “After years of defeat, with President Trump in the White House this bill has the opportunity to become law”.

Senate Republicans will have two options to advance President Trump’s promise to dismantle the “horrendous” Dodd-Frank law. Now it’s the Senate’s turn to take up financial reform.

But the GOP will run into obstacles in the Senate, because Republicans in the upper chamber don’t have the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation. Trump has yet to fill three open slots on the Fed board, including a new regulatory czar.