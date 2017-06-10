GOP-run House votes to roll back post-2008 financial rules

The House backed legislation Thursday afternoon to undo much of Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law passed under President Obama after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Thursday vote was split mostly among party lines, with 233 Republicans voting in favor of the bill and only one Republican voting against it.

The bill, headed by House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), passed the House with almost full Republican support, but its chances in the Senate are looking grim, according to Democratic leaders.

The win for Republicans came shortly after all eyes were on the Senate Intelligence Committees’ questioning of former FBI Director James Comey and his role in the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 USA presidential election.

Supporters say the proposal simplifies regulation that has stifled growth.

It also repeals what’s known as “the Volcker rule“, named after former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, that addresses self dealign and conflicts of interests between banks and their customers.

“We’re losing a small bank or credit union a day and they’re not dying of natural causes”, Hensarling said. Smaller banks, however, claimed the regulations required were too burdensome for their size. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), would weaken the ability of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Housing Finance Agency to do much of their oversight and enforcement work - which has experts anxious about the next financial crisis.

“The House has taken the lead in efforts to modernize the financial regulatory system to advance the goal of boosting the economy without sacrificing important consumer and taxpayer protections”, said Tim Pawlenty, CEO of the Financial Services Roundtable.

It also restructures and largely dismantles the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created under Dodd-Frank to guard individuals against fraud in lending.

“The life insurance industry is already subject to a strong and proven state regulatory system with capital rules created to address risks associated with the insurance business model”.

In a piece published in The Nation on Wednesday, journalist David Dayen argued that this narrative is a side-show meant to divert attention from the CHOICE Act’s true objective: giving large financial institutions free rein. His bill would target the heart of the law’s restrictions on banks by offering a trade-off: Banks could qualify for most of the regulatory relief in the bill so long as they meet a strict requirement for building capital to cover unexpected big losses.

Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, said in a speech on the House floor that the conventional wisdom believes the Choice Act has little chance of passing the Senate.

Hensarling, speaking to reporters in Washington Thursday, said Crapo could try to attach changes to Dodd-Frank to a must-pass bill, such as legislation that funds the government.

The President has been supportive of Congressional efforts to tear down Dodd-Frank, having supported alternative measures since early on in his term.

The Choice Act’s fate “is already sealed, as the Senate is expected to focus on crafting its own package of reforms that can clear a 60-vote-threshold”, Isaac Boltansky of research firm Compass Point said in a report.

Crapo has vowed to work with all stakeholders, including the Trump White House and regulators, “to strike a balance” in achieving smart regulation that spurs the US economy.

Republicans said the law increases oversight of the agency.