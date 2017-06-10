Gordon: I have history with Defoe, he broke my arm

Facing Scotland is not the fixture it was, although there will be a rare old din inside Hampden Park and it could be an uncomfortable and demanding afternoon. He has promised the Tartan Army they can expect to see Scotland perform in the belief victory is within their grasp.

“The fact that it’s England and I play in England now probably adds a wee bit to it but it’s the first I’ve thought about it, I just want to do my best for Scotland”. “Tiredness only seems to creep in when you are getting beat”. But I really do believe.

Here, we consider how England can get the most out of the prolific forward.

Lallana has certainly led by example for England, producing a man-of-the-match display in November’s 3-0 win against Scotland at Wembley. We’ve got a lot of fantastic players, a lot of players with great ability and a lot of flair.

“When we worked at the U-21s, his finishing was clear”. These next two games are vital to keep pushing towards where we want to go.

“We’re culturally shifting to where we’d like to be: in terms of the way we work, the way we carry ourselves, to get the public proud of the team, but also in the way we play to excite the public”.

The 23-year-old’s rise is among several fairytale stories that have lit up English football of late, going from a peripheral role at Spurs to a fans’ favourite and one of Europe’s most unsafe forwards. That’s how close we were.

“I’m sure we’ll have Scotland fans in too”. We feel like maybe we’ve lost our identity over the years.

GOALKEEPER Craig Gordon claims there is no way Scotland will be overawed by facing England and their long unbeaten run.

The steady decline rears up starkly in Strachan’s rear-view mirror partly because his own playing career as a busy, inventive and determined winger coincided with what now looks like a glorious era for the national side.

“But if Roy was still England manager I think our task would be more hard”.

“He might, if that happens at the weekend, bring his average up”.

Law scored the opening goal for Scotland in their memorable 1967 triumph over England at Wembley, beating the then world champions 3-2 with a team which included four members of the starting XI who would go on to help Celtic become the first British side to lift the European Cup. That’s a different thing altogether.

“It would mean everything to me”, said the 31-year-old.

He was mainly used in wide positions by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho this season, before a season-ending injury to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw him moved to a central role, where he thrived. Strachan saw that the numbers at Celtic Park were telling an altogether different, more uplifting story, with Brendan Rodgers” team en route to a historic “invincible’ domestic treble. For him to be selected ahead of players such as Gary Cahill, Joe Hart, and Wayne Rooney (who, to be fair, was not named to this squad) shows how much Southgate respects him as a leader.

“Scotland is going to be a tough place to go so it could be ideal timing”, Kane added.