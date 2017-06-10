Gostisbehere inks 6-year contract

The Flyers made their first signing of the offseason, agreeing to a multi-year contract with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, GM Ron Hextall announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old Gostisbehere had seven goals and 39 points in 76 games this season, a dropoff from a sensational rookie season that saw Flyers fans chanting for “Ghost”.

Shayne Gostisbehere was the second-best rookie in the National Hockey League two seasons back and, after surviving a sophomore jinx the first half of past year, came on strong down the stretch to confirm he’s an elite talent. He’ll get $5.5 million in 2019-20 and $3.25 million in the final two years of the contract. He had 17 goals and 29 assists in 64 games and was a runner-up in the Calder Trophy race for Rookie of the Year. He finished second in the NHL’s Rookie of the Year voting. There are things you have to go through, and Ghost went through them a year ago.

“Sometimes you’re doing things that you think are best for the team short term and long term. He’ll be a better player and person as a result”.

Gostisbehere earned $925,000 against the salary cap on his entry-level deal, which started in 2014-15 and expired following the 2016-17 season.

“We’ll have to see, ” Hextall said.

Sam Morin and Robert Hagg could grab those spots.

“It’s pretty cliché but I just said I’m going to go out there and have fun”. We’ve got a few guys in the organization that you view.

As for timing of the contract, Hextall said he only would have gotten concerned had negotiations dragged deep into the summer.

“I have no idea”, he said of negotiations, adding there has not been any talks with Weal’s camp since last week’s NHL Scouting Combine.