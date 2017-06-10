Grand jury indicts woman in leaked secrets case

Armed FBI agents surrounded Reality Winner as she walked into her Georgia home after a trip to the grocery store.

“Her words to me was that she was scared she was going to be. they were going to make her disappear”, mother Billie Davis-Winner said Tuesday. Even if you take all the government allegations as true, it’s clear she is neither a threat to public safety nor a flight risk. “She was not expecting any of this”. Victor remained locked up Tuesday, June 6 on federal charges that she made copies of classified documents containing top-secret material and mailed them to an online news organization. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Victor grew up in Kingsville, Texas, about 40 miles outside Corpus Christi, where she attended H.M. King High School and made a name for herself on the varsity tennis team, according to local news reports.

She is now being held at a facility in Lincolnton, Georgia, her attorney said. “I don’t know what she did when she went to work”.

Her last tweet appears to be from March 5, when she replied to @AnonymousPress asking, “what happened to the Feb 28th call for Trump to resign?”

Neither prosecutors nor Winner’s parents have identified the government agency where she worked at the time of her arrest.

Victor is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation and has held Top Secret clearance at the NSA Georgia facility on Fort Gordon since the first part of February.

The news outlet that received the top secret documents contacted a USA intelligence agency to inform it of the upcoming story.

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against Reality Leigh Winner, a contractor with Pluribus International Corp.in Augusta, Georgia.

Prosecutors have not named the news outlet, but her arrest was announced Monday as the website The Intercept reported it had obtained a classified National Security Agency report suggesting Russian hackers had attacked a USA voting software supplier before last year’s presidential election. In fact, an online news outlet recently published an article dealing with a leaked, classified NSA document. “She’s going to be made an example of”. During that time, he said, victor provided real-time translation to Americans conducting field missions.

– Victor served in the Air Force from December 2010 to 2016. Instead, Winner, who reportedly speaks several Middle Eastern languages including Farsi, Pashto and Dari, joined the Air Force as a linguist, her mother told the newspaper.

Her mother said she wasn’t especially political and had never praised past leakers such as Snowden to her.

Victor received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 2016, which is for members who have “distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service”.

Davis said she received a commendation for aiding in the deaths of more than 100 enemy combatants and more than 250 enemy captures.

“She served her country, she is a veteran”, her stepfather, Gary Davis, told Cooper. “I knew everything I needed to know to put her on with the studio, but nothing that in-depth”. Victor further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta to the news outlet.

Winner’s defense attorney, Titus Thomas Nichols, would not confirm whether she was being charged with leaking the NSA report cited by The Intercept.

A judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court to determine whether to allow victor to be released on bond pending trial. The judge will determine whether to release her on bond.

Victor headed to Augusta after she left the military. “So she’s got a lot of valuable information in her head”.

She added: “I’m terrified for her right now because of the news, the climate, the social media”.

A Georgia woman charged with leaking US government secrets to a reporter shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump before her arrest. Her profile picture is a photo of herself, and she posted a selfie in February.

CNN has reached out to Pluribus International to ask if it was aware of Winner’s Twitter account. On Instagram, where she used the name @Reezlie, same as her Twitter handle, she mostly posted selfies from the gym or photos of food.

Victor was a six-year Air Force veteran before taking a position at an NSA outpost in Augusta, Georgia while technically employed by a government contractor called Pluribus International Corporation.

Solari cautioned that prosecutors were not trying to link victor to terrorism. Numerous accounts claim to be run by agency employees unhappy with Trump. “She’s expressed to me that she’s not a fan of Trump, but she’s not someone that goes and riots and pickets or stuff”.