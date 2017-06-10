Greatest Ever? Warriors Beat Cavaliers to Move One Win From Perfection

Durant took his former Oklahoma City Thunder team to the NBA Finals in 2012, where they fell in five games to a Miami Heat squad that featured James. Kyrie Irving said it was a shot that “only Kevin Durant can hit”.

Durant, with 14 fourth-quarter points, is primarily responsible for putting them in this position. So when Durant barreled up the court with the Warriors down by two and time running out in Game 3, James didn’t want to commit a foul on a 3-point shooter. It was the 16th dagger from 3-point range that put the Warriors one step closer to a 16-0 playoff run.

That remained a possibility the entire game Wednesday night – until the closing minutes, when the Warriors ripped the Cavaliers’ hearts out. But coming out of halftime, Curry was on his game. That shot could be the indelible image of this series in which the Warriors continue to knock down 3-pointers at the right time, all the time. The lithe superstar added eight boards, four assists, a steal and a block.

Warriors: Golden State is the 13th team to take a 3-0 lead in Finals, and third since 1996.

Klay Thompson bounced back from a rough opener to net 30 points in Wednesday’s win.

“He took over”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

James led the way for Cleveland with 39 points while Kyrie Irving added 38 in an electrifying performance.

They’re just not good enough to beat what may be one of the NBA’s best teams ever. The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers were 15-1, back when the first round was best-of-five.

LBJ and Kyrie combine for 77 points as the Wine & Gold fall in Game 3. The 1983 76ers were 12-1. The Dubs also canned 22 of their 24 free throws in Game 3 and are 44-of-48 over the last two games of the series. The 76ers’ lone defeat was to Milwaukee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. “I can’t be disappointed with the effort and how we played, but they made the plays down the stretch that we didn’t execute defensively or offensively, and they took advantage of it”.

Early on, it seemed as if the Warriors were just one or two runs away from breaking the game open.

The Warriors trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant, who signed with Golden State last summer to win a championship. Is this the fate that awaits the Cavaliers?

Durant was the key to the Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback in Game 3. The 26 paint points are the most by a player 6-foot-3 or shorter in the past 20 postseasons.

They talked about having fun, and now Durant is on the verge of having the time of his basketball life.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. That’s a combined 90 minutes the duo played. “I (have) played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”.

Thompson delivered his best offensive game of the playoffs in Game 3. Their nine three-pointers in the first quarter were a Finals record for most threes in a quarter. Thompson’s offense has come alive since the return of Kerr. He now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals.

Wednesday night, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving seemingly gave every ounce of energy they had to help get the defending league champions back in the series.

Curry hit a layup and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his 3 – a shot that could be the one most remembered in this magnificent run by the Warriors. But shooting exclusively from 3-point range, he was 5 for 10 from the field. Timofey Mozgov led all non-LeBron Cavs in scoring, and still LeBron dragged them to two wins.