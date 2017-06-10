Green stays in Game 4 after technical foul fiasco

Draymond Green’s mood switched after he found out that Cleveland Cavaliers fans harassed his mom in the stands on Wednesday.

Green was asked for his reaction on Thursday during Golden State’s practice at the Q. My mom can hold her own though.

Babers-Green tweeted Thursday that she isn’t going to hold a grudge, but just like her son, threw a little shade in the direction of Cleveland fans. His mother is not one to back down from confrontation, or to watch a game without speaking her mind.

That probably gives you a decent idea of what she’s like during a game, just a few rows back from the court. “We ALL APOLOGIZED-NO WORRIES”.

As is the case in most cities, Cavaliers fans often save their loudest boos for Green over the past few seasons.

However, there’s never an excuse for a fan to harass anyone else attending a game-let alone the mother of an opponent.

“It would be very satisfying to do that”, Green said.

Last year, it was Steph Curry’s wife who lit up the internet with claims that the game was rigged.

Minutes before the beginning of Game 6, the Warriors’ families remained seated on the bus. The two teams face each other for Game 4 on Friday.