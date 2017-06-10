Gregg Allman, rock music pioneer, dies at 69

According to a statement on Allman’s Facebook page, Gregg “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia”. The band moved to Macon, Georgia, where they jammed daily and consumed large amounts of alcohol and drugs. That band featured original drummers Jaimoe Johanson and Butch Trucks; Trucks passed away unexpectedly in January.

Billboard said that since Nielsen Music began tracking point-of-sale music purchases in 1991, the Allman Brothers Band has sold 9.3 million albums in the United States.

Their first two studio albums were not very successful but the band hit big time with the third – the live “At Fillmore East” (1971) with tracks like “Statesboro Blues“, “Midnight Rider“, “Whipping Post” among others. Previous posts made no mention of any health issues, rather focusing on the charitable causes Gregg had supported, as well as clips from earlier Allman Brothers Band performances through the years.

I got to interview Gregg Allman once, back in 1998 when he was coming to Vancouver for a show at the Vogue Theatre. On the sidelines of his brilliant musical career, Gregg Allman also lived a handsome love story with the singer Cher.

Allman enjoyed both a successful solo career as well as the iconic collaboration with his brother Duane that became the Allman Brothers.

As one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman is widely regarded as a pioneer in rock and blues music. They married in 1975, three days after she divorced her husband and singing partner, Sonny Bono.

After the surgery, he turned music to help him recover and released his first solo album in 14 years “Low Country Blues” in 2011. Between those albums, tragically, Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident, followed a year later by Oakley’s eerily similar demise. “Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times”, the statement said.

Gregg is survived by his wife, Shannon Allman, his children, Devon, Elijah Blue, Delilah Island Kurtom and Layla Brooklyn Allman; 3 grandchildren, his niece, Galadrielle Allman, lifelong friend Chank Middleton, and a large extended family. Having been diagnosed with hepatitis C, he received a liver transplant in 2010. “Now I have started taking on some spiritualism”. It is set for release later this year, though it’s worth wondering if anything will be altered with it now.

The band was honored with a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2012. “If somebody offered me a second round, I think I’d have to pass on it”.