Greitens at odds with St. Louis over local abortion policy

Among the bill’s provisions, highlighted in Greitens’ special-session announcement, are unannounced annual “on-site inspections and investigations” of any abortion clinic and an expansion of the information the clinics are to send to the state Health Department about each abortion – including an estimation of how old the “fetal organs and tissue are”. The 163-member Missouri House estimates special legislative sessions cost $50,000 to $100,000 a week, depending on how often the full chamber meets.

Greitens then talked about a new city law that passed in St. Louis which made the city an “abortion sanctuary city”.

But critics of pregnancy resource centers, which are also known as crisis pregnancy centers, contend they often pose as medical clinics while providing inaccurate information created to scare women away from having an abortion, most notably that abortion is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and that abortion can lead to mental-health disorders.

Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis), who sponsored legislation earlier this year that would regulate abortion clinics, said he will be among the legislators seeking to build a new regulatory framework for abortion clinics. The state laws prevented abortions from being performed at any clinics that failed to comply with a list of prohibitively expensive and onerous requirements. Pressure from anti-women lobbyists and disgruntled state senators whose bills did not previously pass are irresponsible excuses to waste state money.

The session will be focusing on protecting pregnancy resource centers and proposals for common-sense health and safety standards in abortions clinics throughout Missouri.

“In the city of St. Louis, some of these pregnancy care centers are under attack”, his video message said. “These are just some really common sense health and safety standards that we have got to put in place”.

“The Greitens administration recently moved to enforce a longstanding law requiring abortion facilities to report abortion emergencies resulting in women being removed from the clinic by ambulance”.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday he is calling Missouri lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies, including looking at a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies.

Missouri taxpayers will wind up paying those legal bills on top of what they will pay for the unnecessary special session. “We appreciate the governor’s call for an extraordinary session to bring the legislature back to Jefferson City to debate these important concerns”.

Abortion rights activists condemned the governor’s actions.

Green says the ordinance’s language was specifically incorporated to exclude entirely religious affiliated anti-abortion organizations like Our Lady’s Inn. First, he wants legislators to overturn St. Louis’ revision to its anti-discrimination ordinance, which keeps employers and landlords from discriminating against women who have had abortions or plan to undergo one.

The comments on Facebook are strongly supporting Governor Greitens announcement.