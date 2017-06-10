Griezmann commits future to Atletico Madrid

The France worldwide is believed to be a top target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho as he looks to add more quality to his squad for the club’s return to the Champions League next season.

Antoine Griezmann appears to have killed of all rumours of a transfer, with a Tweet which declares his allegiance to Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann recently revealed on French TV that his chances of a switch to Old Trafford were “six out of 10“, but he later dismissed reports that a deal with United was already done. With my adviser Eric Olhats, we have chose to stay.

Atletico immediately described the CAS ruling as unfair and said it would cause “irreparable damage” to the club. It would be dirty move to leave now.

It means the Madrid club will not be able to register new players until January 2018.

They could opt to bring the likes of Luciano Vietto and Matias Kranevitter back from loans to bolster their squad, though Theo Hernandez, who spent the season at Alaves, has been heavily tipped to join Real Madrid.

While speaking in his role as an ambassador for the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff, Giggs told Sky Sports: “I’m not so sure if we’ve heard the end of that”.

Griezmann had been the club’s top target after another stunning season, with United weighing up whether to trigger his £87million release clause.

Now that Atletico can not register new players again until Jan 1, it is anticipated they would offer Griezmann a new contract.

The transfer suspension does not affect Griezmann’s right to leave if United meet his £87m release clause, but he will be under pressure by the club to stay given that they can not replace him until next year.

Griezmann impressed again last season, scoring 16 goals and contributing eights assists in 36 La Liga appearances as Atletico finished third.