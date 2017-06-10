The new details are contained in a search warrant affidavit state police wrote as they sought a court’s permission to search Stair’s Franklin Twp. home.

According to the police, Stair locked up four of his fellow employees in a grocery store in Pennsylvania and shot to death three of them, while the fourth escaped and immediately rang the police.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Stair, 24, of Ransom Road, Dallas.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Terry Lee Sterling, 26-year-old Victoria Todd Brong and 47-year-old Brian Hayes, police said.

Randy Stair opened fire at a Weis Markets in Eaton Township, about 25 miles (40 km) northwest of Scranton, shortly before 1 a.m. EDT (0500 GMT), Pennsylvania state police said.

Troopers planned to release more information at a news conference.

At approximately 12:37 a.m., Stair was seen on surveillance leaving the store and returning to his vehicle.

Waco police say a day care owner and her employee have been arrested on charges they abused children ranging in age from 10 months to 2 years old. Then he locked the main doors, which he had also blocked with a pallet loaded with full cardboard boxes.

District Attorney Jeff Mitchell is calling 24-year-old Randy Stair’s attack at a Weis Market in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, Thursday “a mental health situation that utterly spiraled out of control”.

It is being speculated that Stair was obsessed with massacres since he clearly idolized mass killers including Columbine shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, on social media.

“We don’t know the reason why”, Mitchell said.

According to Nederostek, preliminary investigations revealed Stair fired 59 shots while inside the store, and that an additional 49 live rounds were recovered from throughout the maket.

Two state troopers who investigated the death of a MA teenager prosecutors say was coaxed into killing himself through dozens of text messages from his girlfriend testified Thursday that the couple often.

One witness managed to escape the rampage and call 911.