Gulf states’ Qatar blockade hinders anti-IS fight

He said there had been no change to Qatar’s military deployment and no troops had been moved. Families are being forcibly separated, and children pulled out of school.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Qatar, which hosts some 10,000 US troops, might respond to Trump’s critique.

A spokesman said that, while military operations against Islamic State from Qatar had not been interrupted, the “evolving situation is hindering our ability to plan for longer-term military operations”. “The Defense Logistics Agency is certainly always looking at contingency plans if they’re needed, but for right now they’re OK”.

“Such a Trumpification of relations with one another is particularly risky in a region that is already rife with crises”, he told the newspaper, in an apparent reference to what critics say is the increasingly divisive rhetoric seen since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump a year ago. Aircraft that fly out of Qatar – including fighter jets, drones and refueling planes – can be relocated to a number of other bases in the region including in Iraq, Turkey, Kuwait and Bahrain and off aircraft carriers, the officials said.

Bahrain joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and several other countries on Monday when it cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing its fellow Gulf Arab state of backing terrorism and interfering in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

The nations have long criticized Qatar’s support for Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sheikh Mohammed said the blockade of Qatar broke global law and described the severing of land, air and sea links to his country as “collective punishment”.

Increasing the pressure Friday, those nations put 12 organizations and 59 people on a terror sanctions list and described them as being associated with Qatar, which called the allegations “baseless”.

He also sought to cast the anti-Qatar action led by the Saudis and the United Arab Emirates as the result of his trip last month to Riyadh, where he pressed leaders from dozens of Arab and Muslim governments, including Qatar’s emir, to combat extremism.

He said the emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country, but he must do more, and he must do it more quickly.

The spat has led to one of the worst Gulf crises in decades, with suspended flights and regional ports closed to Qatari ships.

It criticised Qatar’s “double standard policy”, saying that the country announced it is fighting terrorism while financing, supporting and harbouring various terrorist organisations.

As the shockwaves of the Qatar diplomatic crisis that has engulfed the region continue to spread, the question is now about how Doha should respond.

“The GCC must emerge united and stronger to show the world the GCC’s resolve in its fight against violence and terrorism, and its commitment to countering the threat from terrorism, he said”.