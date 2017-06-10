Gunathilaka, Mendis shine as Sri Lanka stun India

Gunathilaka classily compiled his personal-best ODI score, blasting Umesh Yadav and Hardik for maximums but he and Mendis dithered over taking a second run, with Umesh’s accurate throw and Dhoni’s lightning-fast hands giving India a crucial strike before Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant pick-up and throw removed Sri Lanka’s other set batsman.

Sri Lanka were over 100/1 to lift the trophy with the bookies before this match.

Danushka Gunathilaka, who replaced an injured Chamara Kapugedera, struck a fine 76 off 72 balls while Mendis made 89 as the duo shared 159 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the run chase.

Mathews ended unbeaten on 52 as he steered his side over the line.

Sri Lanka inflicted a crushing blow to India’s aspirations in the ICC Champions Trophy as they defeated the tournament favourites by seven wickets at the Oval here Thursday. “We obviously have to consolidate and explode in the end, that’s the way we always play”. But things started slowly changing towards Sri Lanka in form of Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis.

As they say, you can not really predict the unpredictable weather of England & Wales.

Dhawan and Rohit initially ensured that they get through the early overs without any damage and then paced their innings nicely once they got settled. And who put on that stand?

Chasing a mammoth total of India’s 321/6 was not an easy task by any means but the islanders did it with 8 balls to spare and beating India by 7 wickets at the end.

In both the matches, India’s fast bowlers picked up just one wicket each in the first ten overs. The bowlers did brilliantly to restrict India to 321.

With the kind of bowling attack available, India could win nine out of ten times after scoring 321 for six in the 50 over format. “I was checking out positions of the other teams, nearly sure India was going to win”, rued Saswata, who works at a private bank. Dhawan, on 51 at the time, moved on to his 10th ODI century.

Eventually, that pull shot would lead to his demise, and after Virat Kohli fell for a duck, much to the India-supporting crowd’s dismay, Dhawan turned it on, and in such wonderful fashion too.

Dhoni wrestled back the momentum for India as he got off the mark with a bludgeoned six, setting the stage for an awesome display of power hitting.

Dhawan’s last five scores against Sri Lanka, over three years, read 94-113-79-91-125, but few torment the Sri Lankans more than the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who lived up to his average against them with 63 off 52 balls.