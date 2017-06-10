Halep advances to French Open quarterfinals

After battling hard in the first two sets against Wawrinka, Monfils’ resistance was swiftly ended in the third as he bowed out 7-5 7-6 (9-7) 6-2 and the last home hope in the men’s singles draw found conditions tricky on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Japanese, bidding to make the semi-finals for the first time, has endured a topsy-turvy French Open, needing five sets to beat Hyeon Chung and four against Fernando Verdasco.

The 31-year-old Nadal is seeking his 10th French Open title and 15th Grand Slam title.

Wawrinka has struggled for form since almost beating Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the Australian Open but is once again showing that he saves his best for the grand slams.

He said: “It’s a flawless week in every respect”.

Invited to explain exactly what “Svitolina mode” is, the Ukrainian replied: “Well, I heard that after 2-5 I missed only four points, so probably this is Svitolina mode!” And on clay I never won against her, so it was a really good match.

Martic is ranked 290th but she took just 49 minutes to beat the Latvian and match her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

“Each match I feel I played better”.

“I do think sport, and tennis in particular because of the nature of it, is such a global sport, it does bring lots of people together from many different places”. I was too defensive. I was present, I was fighting.

Monfils coughed up his first double fault to bring an ignominious end to what had been a crackling set. Wawrinka will play the victor of the all-French clash between Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet in the fourth round. Halep won 6-0, 7-5. Their most recent meeting came in the 2016 ATP finals where Wawrinka emerged victorious in straight sets.

The great showman showcased his athletic prowess once again during his defeat to Wawrinka on Court Philippe Chatrier, sprinting forward to retrieve a ball before sliding with his right foot to the extent that he nearly did the splits.

Both needed just three sets to close the deal, wasting little energy on another hot and humid day. When we started the court was quite heavy, and I felt that suited me much more than Feliciano. “I’m pleased to get through”.

Down double break point at 2-all, Wawrinka blistered forehand victor then drew error. “I wasn’t really that concerned about it”. Cilic has won six of his last seven matches on clay court. Sorry that I don’t remember much. “That’s definitely extremely important for the upcoming week”.

When rain brought a premature halt to proceedings, three matches had still to be completed.