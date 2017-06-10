Halep won’t let it go now in French Open final: Evert

Jelena Ostapenko got the best birthday gift with a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 victory over Timea Bacsinszky in the semifinals at the 2017 French Open in Paris on Thursday, earning her a maiden appearance in a Grand Slam final. Not only is this just her eighth major tournament, and not only had she never been past so much as the third round at one before this week, and not only did she lose her opening match in Paris a year ago, but she has yet to win a tour-level title of any sort.

Murray dropped serve in the eighth game, but he broke right back. “This is one match that could be totally different from the beginning”, commented Pliskova.

The second-seeded Czech fended off three break points on her way to claiming the second set 6-3, clinching it with a forehand victor on her second set point.

As a veteran at 25, Halep is well aware of what’s at stake for her, too.

The two semifinal matches Thursday were high-quality affairs, and when Simona Halep steps out against Jelena Ostapenko in the final Saturday, each has a great chance to make a name for themselves in the changing face of the women’s game.

“I didn’t think I would be in the final but every match I’ve played better”, Ostapenko, whose dad Jevgenijs was a professional football player, told reporters.

Ostapenko backs that claim when she unleashes her not-so-secret weapon, a lethal forehand, that clocks in at 76 miles per hour (that’s 2 miles per hour faster than Andy Murray’s).

Since then, she has displayed telling poise – and she needed it against Pliskova, who smote 45 winners to Halep’s 14.

The other semi-final featured two players that celebrated their birthdays on game day. However, Bencic’s troubles with injuries make her very low-key at this point.

In the past, Halep has been guilty of getting too down on herself when things are not going her way.

The now retired Ivanovic was present at Roland Garros on Thursday and was honored by the French tennis federation in a ceremony after the first semifinal.

She has ensured a top-20 place with her run to the final and made history as the first Grand Slam finalist from Latvia.

With Bacsinszky serving at 3-5 Ostapenko, coiled like a spring, brought up two match points with an unstoppable backhand return that cleaned the baseline then smote a rasping forehand return victor that left her opponent flat-footed.

“It’s an fantastic feeling”, she said. Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set so far. But she’s serving conservatively to avoid second serves, and she only cracked the 70 percent first-serve-points-won mark once, in the semi (71 percent).

Didn’t really show. She surged in the tiebreaker, winning four of the last five points and ending it with a swinging backhand volley victor.

Timea Bacsinszky has called a trainer on court after apparently hurting a knee while chasing a shot.

“But in this tournament, it certainly has not hurt her”.

The first women’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Bacsinszky recovered to grab the second set.

The seventh seeds defeated Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Colombia’s Robert Farah 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 in the final.

4th – Bopanna became the fourth Indian to a win a Grand Slam. “She’s a big hitter”, said Bacsinszky, who also lost in the 2015 French Open semifinals.

Groenefeld was looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

Ostapenko would become the first unseeded player to win here since Mima Jausovec in 1983.