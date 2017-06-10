Hands on with Apple’s first Developer Beta of iOS 11

Apps like Uber and Waze have been criticized for forcing users to grant them full access to a phone’s location status even when the app is not being used in order to operate. If someone tries to text you while you’re driving, the person texting you will get an automatic message saying that you’re driving, and that you’re unable to respond.

There’s no other reason for normal folks like us to care about techie things like the WWDC – which stands for World Wide Developers Conference. One of the major announcements of the event was iOS 11, the latest version that is expected to bring many improvements to the operating system.

But while you obviously still can’t pair an iPhone with a Smart Keyboard or Pencil, the Files app and (partial) Drag and Drop functionality should be available soon in the palm of your hand. Oddly enough, you can no longer swipe to close apps on the iPad, despite still being able to do so on an iPhone. You also have to unlock your iPhone or iPad before you can share your Wi-Fi connection, for security reasons. When Apple’s iOS 11 update comes out this fall, it will include a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode. The camera quality is upgraded by the iOS 11, and the High-Efficiency Image Coding and the High-Efficiency Video Coding allows users to capture quality video with a smaller file size.

Now for the question you’re all here for: when can you download iOS 11?

The first iPhone 5 went on sale almost five years ago and was the last Apple smartphone to be overseen by Steve Jobs.

The new OS gives iPads a redesigned dock at the bottom of the screen that acts more like the dock on an iMac.

Apple made an terrible lot of announcements at WWDC17 this week including iOS 11. The users will have to log into Facebook first in mobile Safari and then head to the third-party app and log into it using Facebook.