Hands-on with the new iPad Pro, Apple’s AR platform

He claimed this year’s WWDC is the largest of the kind for the technology company.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million previous year.

Tim Cook confirmed at Apple’s WWDC event that Amazon Prime Video is indeed coming to Apple TV “later this year”. The app will let users stream all the Amazon original hits.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. It will also work with Apple services such as Messages and its smart home appliance platform, HomeKit.

While my time with the AR demo was brief – there’s only so much you can do with a fake cup of coffee and a lamp – it was the most impressive of the day. Other new watchfaces include a kaleidoscope and new characters such as Woody, Jesse, and Buzz from the Toy Story movie franchise.

Of course, like all of Apple’s development kit utilities, the tech giant’s new ARKit will only be a success if the company manages to convince app developers to get on board with it. Google seems to have managed to attract a small amount of developers to its AR platform and given Apple’s vibrant app ecosystem, it’s likely the Cupertino-based company will do the same.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services. The tech titan also announced updates to its entire MacBook line giving its laptops more powerful specifications in the form of the latest Intel chips.

Apple’s new iPad Pro models are available now for preorder, and will ship next week.

Apple say the iPad Pro weights just 1 pound and a new ProMotion retina display that boasts a crisp 120Hz refresh rate, fast-charging, USB-3 transfers and ten hours of battery life on a single charge. To start with, the new iMac Pro supports the workstation class 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computational power thanks to AMD’s new Radeon Pro Vega GPU. The next iOS may also have new features designed for artificial intelligence, the application of computers that learn and understand things like humans. He said that iOS 10 had almost 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat – the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Apple Music is also going to be more closely integrated with the watch, with automatic syncing for playlists. If a user erases a message on your iPhone or iPad, that will be reflected on the Mac as well. Besides playing music, Apple’s Siri digital assistant will also respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Apple has given Siri new male and female voices, described as more natural and expressive, and added abilities such as translating English phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.