Hands-on with the new macOS on a Macbook Pro 13-inch model

With its new thermal design, the device has a more efficient cooling capacity without getting away from similar thin iMac build.

Apple also says the SSD storage is 50 percent faster. But given WWDC is a developer conference, was there anything announced yesterday for developers other than shiny new computers? Users who want more from their PC, Apple has got them covered.

From brand new iMacs to revamped iPads, Apple has revamped nearly every personal computer and tablet it has to offer, and also showcased its upcoming operating software for new devices.

Featuring a 27-inch Retina 5K display and 22 teraflops, the new iMac Pro will start at $4,999 when it starts shipping this December.

Apple said folks can expect real-time 3-D rendering, a 1080p FaceTime camera for sharper video chats and more.

Of the new features, the Do Not Disturb while driving features has been designed “to help users stay more focused on the road”. It also works more accurately with the Apple Pencil, offering an industry-leading 20 milliseconds. Using these connectors, users should be able to connect two additional 5K displays to their setup.

At WWDC today, Apple has finally unveiled its new iMac.

iOS 11 itself offers a number of changes, such as an upgraded voice for Siri and better speech translation features. iMessages will soon be synchronised via Apple’s iCloud, and will also be receiving epayment support. The brand has also introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro and has upgraded the entire MacBook lineup with the latest specifications. The 21.5-inch model starts at $1,099, but you can get a 4K Retina model for $1,299 for the first time.

In addition to the iMac Pro, Apple also updated its regular iMac, which now features faster Kaby Lake Processors up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost and supports up to twice the memory of the previous version. This draws from the familiar theme of Apple caring for their customers on a personal level and we saw this starting with the “Breathe” app in the watchOS 3 release.