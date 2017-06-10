‘Hard Brexit’ must be abandoned after election: Scottish leader

Sturgeon admitted her party, which lost 21 seats across Scotland, “suffered some bitter losses”.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted that the party had “won the election in Scotland” despite losing at least 20 seats – including two of the party’s biggest names. The pollsters caution that there is a lot of uncertainty around the forecast.

The 12 seats the Scottish Tories won make a big difference to the overall United Kingdom result.

Former first minister Alex Salmond has lost his seat to the Conservatives.

‘It’s clear from the results that Scotland and Britain as a whole is still divided, but I am feeling optimistic, ‘ she said.

The SNP remains Britain’s third-largest party, giving Sturgeon the chance to seek a “progressive alliance” with Labour to counter May’s Conservative Party.

“Indyref2 is dead, that’s what we have seen tonight”, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said, using the separatist slogan. All three national British parties won just one seat each in 2015.

Earlier, Douglas Ross of the Tories overturned a majority of 9,065 to defeat Mr Robertson – who had been the SNP’s leader at Westminster – by 4,200 votes in Moray. “But I’ve always said – the SNP would want to be part of a progressive alternative to a Tory government, but there’s a number of seats still to be declared”.

Sturgeon demanded a second independence ballot in March, arguing that the Brexit result changed the rules of the game.

Scottish Labour, meanwhile, surprised even themselves by gaining six seats in an election where they would have been quietly happy to retain the one seat they won at their awful election night in 2015 – Edinburgh South.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has already said plans for a second referendum were a “significant motivator” which lost the SNP support, adding the party would “have to be attentive to that” – indicating perhaps the nationalists might have to draw back from the proposals.

Glassey said the leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, pressing the issue of independence in the run-up to the election showed she was out of touch.

Nick Eardley of BBC Scotland said SNP sources were sceptical about the poll and its methodology. While official data has yet to be released, it is possible that some of these people abandoned the SNP in order to vote for a party that was more committed to Brexit, such as the Conservatives, or, potentially, Labour.

In the heat of the night some SNP sources started briefing against Nicola Sturgeon and her husband who is chief executive of the SNP and mastermind of its campaign.

The SNP had been widely expected to drop some seats after its historic landslide victory in 2015, when it won 56 of Scotland’s 59 constituencies, but few expected such heavy losses.

“We know when she took over. one of the things she spoke most passionately about was keeping the union together”.