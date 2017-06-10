Harry Styles adds another Dublin date for sold out 2018 tour

That’s the question promoters are banking on as the popular 23-year-old British pop star and former One Direction singer adds 56 new shows in 2018 to his world tour.

Harry announced 60 worldwide shows yesterday on his Facebook, he has already garnered 138K reactions – we’re sure his devotees around the world are pleasantly surprised by this news.

The singer will be accompanied by Kacey Musgraves in the USA and in Canada, Warpaint in Asia, and Leon Bridges in South America and Mexico.

Harry is “looking forward” to having the band – consisting of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson – accompany him when he travels around to perform dates in North America and Europe later this year.

Harry Styles released his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” in April this year and it immediately became a hit with both One Direction fans and many others, topping the charts in the United Kingdom and around the world.

Styles is going on his first solo world tour, but he won’t be alone.

Exciting new for Harry Styles fans! The special guest will be Kacey Musgraves. He previewed the moody first single, “Sign of the Times” with a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

The second leg of his tour begins in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July.

Styles’ Manila stop will be held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City in the Philippines.

Yes, that’s a long time in advance to announce a show.

The tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster next Friday 16 June and supplies are limited, his rep warned.

Yes, that’s right, that will give you an entire year to learn each and every last lyric to Styles’ self-titled debut, which dropped via Columbia Records on May 12.