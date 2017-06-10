Hawaii becomes first state to enact law that aligns with Paris agreement

That of course does not include the United Kingdom and Scotland who recklessly passed legally-binding Climate Change Acts in 2008.

“Hawai’i and other Pacific Islands are already experiencing the impact of rising sea levels and natural disasters”.

Trump announced the United States’ departure from the Paris climate change accord June 1.

A Cambodian official has said US President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Climate Agreement is “unethical” and “irresponsible”.

North Korea has vowed to combat deforestation but is viewed as increasingly vulnerable to climate change, given the country’s frequent food shortages. Much of the bill’s language makes reference to the worldwide scope of the problem, and celebrates that almost every country on earth came together to dedicate resources to fighting climate change. “Unfortunately, President Trump would rather cut the Environmental Protection Agency budget than cut our country’s toxic emissions”. The climate change agreement is about protecting the future of humanity.

“The Trump administration’s announcement undermines a key pillar in the fight against climate change and damages the world’s ability to avoid the most risky and costly effects of climate change”.

In the absence of executive leadership in the United States, an unprecedented alliance is emerging among cities like ours to push progress forward. Canada’s commitment is to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions to 30 per cent less than they were in 2005 by 2030. Actions by each group will multiply and accelerate in the years ahead, no matter what policies Washington may adopt.

Trump says withdrawal from the climate pact will adhere to the four-year timeline agreed to by former President Barack Obama, adding that the White House will attempt to revive US participation in the accord along terms more favorable to the nations interests.

That idea, however, was quickly shot down by European leaders, who said the Paris accord would move forward regardless of USA participation. By taking the pledge signatories commit to staying actively engaged with the worldwide community to reduce the effects of global warming and transition to a clean energy economy.

In announcing the withdrawal on June 1 from the almost universally supported agreement, Trump earned the scorn of the European Union, China, India, Brazil, and many other nations that have been taking ambitious actions to reduce their emissions of global warming gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane.