In his speech announcing his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord of 2015, Trump said, amongst other things, that “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore, and they won’t be”, and that other countries are “taking advantage” of the usa and that he was “Elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris“. NPR reports the bill was signed Tuesday by Gov. David Ige.

The U.S. will cease honoring non-binding parts of the deal “as of today (June 1)”, Trump said, adding that his administration will also cease implementation of the “draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”.

Ige signed Senate Bill 559, which “expands strategies and mechanisms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide”, the release states.

“We are especially aware of the limits of our natural environment”, Ige said before signing the document.

Unfortunately, that appears to be where President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord has landed us.

As for the Paris Climate Accord, 196 different countries agreed to adopt green energy sources, cut down on emissions and limit the spike in global temperatures.

If there’s one thing you wouldn’t want as president of the United States, it’s having most world leaders find more in common with the North Korean government than with America. Mat McDermott, HAF’s Director of Communications and lead author of the 2015 Hindu Declaration on Climate Change said that, “Srimad Bhagavatam says that, ‘Ether, air, fire, water, earth, planets, all creatures, directions, trees and plants, rivers and seas – are all organs of God’s body. We can’t afford any dropouts in the tremendous human challenge to make the transition to a sustainable future”, Brown said.

Only Nicaragua and Syria are non-signatories; the latter in the midst of a civil war, the other believing the agreement wasn’t strong enough.

President Donald Trump made a decision to pull America out of the Paris Climate Accord, and the left is going nuts.

California has the strictest climate controls in the country, spearheading the renewable energy movement in the U.S., however, China has overtaken the United States in renewable energy.

