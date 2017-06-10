Health care on Senate Republicans’ Agenda

Senate Republican leaders are still searching for consensus on a health care bill that doesn’t yet exist while the legislative window to act begins to close and pressure from the White House to pass a measure continues to grow. Republicans hold 52 seats in the Senate.

McConnell is working with hardly any margin for error.

“I am very encouraged”, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will vote for the legislation.

“If the group of 13 comes up with something, all the other groups will fall away”, said Rodney Whitlock, former acting health policy director for Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Another key Republican also expressed optimism. GOP senators shuffling in and out of closed door meetings have mostly been tight-lipped about what deals are being hashed out, and Tuesday was no exception.

Medicaid was expanded under Obamacare but the House bill would phase that expansion out in 2020.

Democrats argue that ending the extra Medicaid expansion funds on a slower timetable, as the Senate bill appears poised to do, serves little objective and will simply take away Medicaid coverage at a later date. But Senate GOP members weren’t talking about timetables.

Republicans are trying to pass the bill under budget reconciliation terms that allow just a simple majority.

For some Republicans, their sights are set on the more immediate and necessary tasks of completing the annual spending bills that are needed to avert a government shutdown when the budget year ends September 30, and on raising the debt ceiling to avert a first-ever default.

“Obamacare is dead, I’ve been saying it for a long time, everybody knows it, everybody that wants to report fairly about it does”, Trump said.

He said that from the late 1990s until about a decade ago, Tennessee’s TennCare program, the state’s version of Medicaid, was a walking illustration of an unsustainable program. “And I’m looking forward to seeing it, so looking forward to seeing it”.

Lawmakers remain split over what to do about Medicaid. At the meeting they reviewed legislative options with the goal of translating those into bill language that could be evaluated in the near future by the Congressional Budget Office. But he said there was “more to be done” on the issue.

The other sticking point? Senators are exploring keeping some of those taxes in place, but that could be problematic for conservative members. “We’ve already lost [Sen.] Rand Paul [R-Ky.], so we’re down to 51″. Bill Cassidy, are among the handful of Republicans who have informally reached out to Democrats in recent weeks to discuss health care.

And conservatives, like Sen.

Tax reform: The House hoped to have a tax bill ready for debate by now, putting a vote on the floor by July 4.

“He’s irretrievably gone. He’s not going to vote for any bill that has refundable tax credits to help low-income people buy health care“, South Carolina Sen. But as Republicans cast doubt on their prospects of passing a wholesale repeal bill this year, Democrats are forcefully making the case there are potential areas of bipartisan cooperation. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose three members of his conference and still overhaul the American health care system. A 13-member working group of Senate Republicans includes lawmakers with varying views. But there is great appetite as soon as they abandon it.

“The time is now”, a Senate aide involved in discussions said.

Senate leaders have said they will bring up a bill for a vote even it lacks the support to pass.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who has been vocal about protecting people with pre-existing health conditions, offered support for the bill. The House Freedom Caucus was adamant that an Obamacare replacement had to give insurers that flexibility. That means the Senate could vote on the yet-to-be-seen bill without any committee hearings or public input. The White House’s legislative push heading into the summer, he added, will be on healthcare and the fiscal year 2018 budget. It could amend the bill and send it back to the Senate.

Axios reported after Tuesday’s meeting of Senate Republicans that their health bill will split with the House version in several respects.