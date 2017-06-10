Herculean LeBron effort not enough for Cavs

Welp, that one hurt. “I’ve played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”. However, there were plenty of signs that showed the Cavaliers can compete against this team.

The Cavaliers got outrebounded, 44-37, in Game 3.

A close game throughout, Cleveland took control for most of the second half behind some inspired play by their Big 3. After a Kyle Korver missed corner three, Durant chose to pull up from three with his team down two and LeBron James right in his grill. It is averaging 20 million viewers, up 11 percent from 2016.

LeBron had held Durant in relative check for most of the game – despite his 31 points – but Durant buried the shot when it count.

But the heavy minutes Cleveland’s superstars were forced to play may have taken their toll down the stretch.

Unless all of a sudden Golden State becomes an unpopular place to play this could just be the beginning of a long run and James knows this.

James shook off a knee-buckling blow to the chin while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavaliers, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith’s 3-pointer.

Later in the quarter, confusion arose as Green seemingly received his second technical foul of the game that would have resulted in an automatic ejection. If guys like Kyle Korver and Williams can’t get going, the load is simply too much to handle for two players.

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bull, left, discusses strategy with teammates Ron Harper, center, and Scottie Pippen during a time-out in an NBA Playoff Game.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Kyrie Irving was the game’s leading scorer with 40 points and Kevin Love chipped in with 23 points for the Cavs.

The Warriors’ shot at perfection came up short Friday as they lost 137-116 as the Cavaliers blitzed them behind incredible performances by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. “We missed shots”, he said. He has scored 16 points in 67 minutes of three games, and the Cavs like having him on the court for spacing purposes, even if he’s not taking a lot of shots. Just a wow stat. In the Finals, they won Game 1 by 22, Game 2 by 19 and Game 3 by five after coming from behind. For the Cavaliers, a win would be the first step toward becoming the first National Basketball Association team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Finals. But Kyrie strutted his stuff and displayed exactly why he is one of the league’s top finishers. We shot in the low 40s again. I would see K.D. step up. So many tough baskets in one game that would be enough to cover an entire season’s worth of highlights, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Lebron James passed Magic Johnson with the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history, posting his ninth Friday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers know something about historic comebacks. "I don't think that our careers are the same as far as changing teams".