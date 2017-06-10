Here are the iPhones and iPads that Won’t Run iOS 11

The next version of iOS, which powers the iPhone and iPad, as well as desktop software macOS and the Apple Watch’s watchOS were also updated at the firm’s annual developer conference, WWDC. Combined with the new Metal 2 API that brings support for Steam VR, Unity, and Unreal, we speculate if the company is making its first tentative steps into computer gaming after a long absence. Another improvement is the addition of more “natural sounding” male and female voices.

Apple will also be adding a Movies and TV tab so users can more easily watch the original video content Apple has started producing.

Siri translation will initially be available in beta for a limited selection of languages, with plans to expand it more languages in the not-too-distant future.

iOS 11 will deliver “the biggest AR platform in the world”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday in a statement. It’s also introducing new loop and bounce effects for Live Photos, as well as offering Portrait Mode pics with optical image stabilisation. Should you want to use your phone, you will have to pull over.

Apple vice president of product management Greg Joswiak said: “Together with iOS 11 these new iPad Pro models will radically change what users can do with iPad”.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

It’s not a far cry from current iOS features that already detect when a fast-moving phone stops and automatically marks the position as a possible location for a parked vehicle. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

“The fact that Apple is claiming to marry really great and smart audio with a smart assistant and cloud music service makes this device unique in the market”.

The new iPad Pro will have a 10.5-inch screen, placing it between the current 9.7 and 13-inch screens of Apple’s flagship tablet.

No big driver-friendly buttons, no notifications, nothing.

“Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and can not respond until they arrive at their destination”. You’ll also be able to use sat nav features and you can edit to allow select contacts to be able to bypass this feature. Coupled with a spec bump on the existing MacBook Pro range, this is the first time Apple has computing hardware that can run VR. With screen recording on iOS 11 you’ll be able to help family members with their application woes, record bugs to send to developers, or even create application walkthrough videos on the go. Some of its key highlights include the Files app that lets you browse, search, and organize all your files in one place.