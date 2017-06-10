Here’s why Apple’s Siri may be lagging behind Amazon Alexa and Google

Apple is only making its Siri-controlled HomePod smart speaker available sometime in December 2017, so why did they showcase the device this early? Apple’s device also offers news updates, weather forecasts, and the ability to control connected home electronics, but the company is taking a “music first” approach. Year-over-year, the number of USA consumers using voice-activated assistant devices is up 128.9%, according to eMarketer.

Apple seems to be aware that it is late to the smart speaker party, almost two years after Amazon debuted the Echo and several months after the release of the Google Home.

“We really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said as he unveiled it.

However, Apple (AAPL) stopped short of calling it a home assistant and thus a direct competitor to companies like Google Inc.

Siri was also front-and-center of Apple’s machine-learning, a type of artificial intelligence that helps software adapt to data and recognize patterns automatically.

While I would agree that Apple Siri has experienced many growing pains since launching, I think the voice assistant has vastly improved in recent years. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Secondly, it suffers from the same compatibility issues as any other Apple product: it only plays Apple Music. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. It, too, comes with a built-in speaker and voice controls through the smart assistant Google Assistant.

Here’s hoping they at least realize not everyone uses Apple Music. The audio output quality is what, is being returned, and the Apple HomePod is comparable in this respect to the Sonos Play 1, which makes it superior to the low-quality utterings of the Amazon Echo, and Google Home. The Echos are quite functional and affordable, and are already established in the market as top-selling products.

In line with Apple’s M.O. the HomePod tries to keep everything in the family which explains the lack of support for anything outside of Siri and Apple Music. Despite a slightly bass-heavy performance, our sister mag What Hi Fi? thought the HomePod edged the Sonos and outclassed the Echo in a side-by-side demo.

As for support for third-party developers, Amazon features Alexa Skills while Apple now does not offer a comparable service for the HomePod.

While Apple recently introduced the HomePod and iOS 11, former employees who worked on Siri told the Wall Street Journal the virtual assistant is lagging behind its competitors because of company concerns about user privacy.

Now, more tech companies are rushing out their own versions of the device.