Highlights from James Comey’s first testimony since Trump fired him

“The ask was to get it out that I, the president, am not personally under investigation”, Mr Comey said.

In that testimony he had already disclosed that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

The former FBI head on Thursday also told senators at the Senate Intelligence Committee Trump’s administration defamed him in comments made after his May firing by saying the bureau was in disarray and the workforce had lost confidence in him.

Comey said he would provide that.

The testimony of former FBI Director James Comey may have had many Americans expecting evidence that would lead to President Donald Trump’s downfall, but Wall Street was unnerved as the Dow Jones index hit a record high. Presumably, that includes the conversation when President Trump asked Director Comey to quote, ‘let go, ‘ unquote, of the Flynn investigation. Comey called these statements “lies, plain and simple“.

After Trump fired Comey, the administration gave differing reasons for his dismissal. Trump has not yet publicly denied the specifics of Comey’s accounts but has broadly challenged his credibility, tweeting last month Comey “better hope there are no “tapes” of the conversations.

“What matters is whether or not President Trump has a corrupt intent when he spoke to Director Comey about dropping the Flynn investigation … whether he was trying to get it stopped, and it seemed to me pretty clear that that’s what was happening”, Carpenter said.

Comey: I don’t believe it is.

Comey also said he didn’t know whether Sessions had violated the terms of his recusal, and that would depend on whether the reason for his firing was related to the Russian Federation investigation.

Comey testified that after he was sacked, he gave copies of the memos he wrote about his meetings with Trump to “a friend of mine to share” with reporters.

“And as you know, we’re under siege”.

Democrats pounced on Thursday after hearing Comey’s suggestive language about “facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting”. “We’re carrying on”, she said.

Yet Comey’s revelation that he was an expert leaker showed America the real reason he was sacked was not “because of the Russian Federation investigation”, as he told the Senate. Comey noted that he wanted to create interest in a special counsel. And today’s proceedings show how Trump’s lying will continue to cause self-inflicted wounds.

Trump’s top aides and advisers successfully kept the president off Twitter during the Comey hearing, something they told reporters they were hoping to do. Mr Comey said he didn’t.

While other cable news networks have focused on Comey’s testimony, Fox coverage has highlighted tangents to the hearing, like Hillary Clinton’s emails, mostly ignoring the core of what Comey testified to in order to find the arrangement of words they feel reinforces the pro-Trump message their audience wants to hear.

At a later point during the hearing, Comey said he created memos after each of his meeting with Trump out of the urgent concern that the president “might lie” about their interactions. “In one case I called him and one case he called me”, Trump said.

“The big story to me has always been…that the president had something to do with colluding with Russia”, Matthews said after Comey’s testimony. Your response was: “‘I agree that Michael Flynn was a good guy.’ You could have said: “‘Mr President, this meeting is inappropriate, this response could compromise the investigation'”.