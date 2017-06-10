Hillary Clinton provides ‘covfefe’ reponse to Donald Trump tweet

It was in response to another message President Trump had posted which slammed Mrs Clinton, calling her “crooked” and a “terrible candidate”. “I’ve never felt the way I feel about this”, Clinton said, adding, “I’m particularly concerned about the role that Russian Federation played and the very serious interference we know that they were responsible for in our most fundamental democratic act”. “Anti-American forces are going after our economy and they are going after our unity as a nation”.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show”, Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and the host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”, stated that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s accusation that Americans directed and colluded with Russian Federation to “weaponize information” against her is “basically pointing to the Trump campaign”, a charge where Clinton “doesn’t have the evidence”, and is “drawing a conspiracy theory”.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a awful candidate”, Trump tweeted.

The Internet pretty much lost its collective mind over the tweet, because, let’s be honest, about 98 percent of American political discourse takes place on Twitter now.

While the New York Times gushingly endorsed her and wrote nonstop negative stories about Trump, Hillary insisted they covered her email scandal “like it was Pearl Harbor“.

Clinton associates say that she is unlikely to make a habit of criticizing her own party’s institutions, describing her comments at the Recode interview as a one-off event – and a unique confluence of her frustrations and a digital-savvy audience eager to hear them. She lost the election because the Russians and certain “forces in this country” conspired to deprive her of election victory.

She accused the Russians of hacking her campaign and “weaponizing information” through dissemination of “fake news” reports. Upon hearing Clinton’s remarks, DNC’s former director of data science, Andrew Therriault-and several other current and former DNC staffers-started hitting back with a furious vengeance. “Well, we don’t elect a president by popular vote”, Huckabee said. “It’s way beyond me”. I never believed that. “I always thought it was going to be a close election”.

“I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. In large part thanks to years of heavy casualties and dishonest official statements about Vietnam, and deep differences over civil rights and poverty here at home”, Clinton said.

“I mean, it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong“, Clinton added.

“DNC data folks: today’s accusations are fucking bullshit, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense”, he tweeted.

“She clearly feels and many of us feel that the election was stolen from her. I got paid for the speeches I made”, she said.

Perhaps attempting to escape the afterglow of his odd tweet that included the now famous combination of letters “covfefe“, President Trump revived his old favorite moniker for Clinton on Wednesday: “Crooked Hillary”.