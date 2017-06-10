Holtmann to become Ohio State head coach

A little over a year later, after Miller was forced to take a leave of absence for a health issue, Holtmann found himself as the Bulldogs’ interim head coach.

Prior to coaching at Butler, Holtmann went 44-54 in three seasons with Gardner-Webb. He has amassed a record of 70-31 and made three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. An announcement that the two sides have reached an agreement reportedly could come as soon as Friday.

The Buckeyes appear to have Thad Matta’s successor.

Matta and the Buckeyes parted ways Monday in what was termed a mutual decision.

According to the Dispatch’s Adam Pardy, Holtmann emerged as the leading candidate for the job on Thursday.

June 9, 2017Ohio State has agreed to deal with Butler’s Chris Holtmann, sources told ESPN.

Speculation after Matta’s firing figured that Big East coaches Chris Mack and Chris Holtmann – of Xavier and Butler, respectively – would be logical candidates. It is also worth noting that both Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller and current Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg were briefly linked to the position as well.

Wednesday evening, Holtmann tweeted about what lies ahead for the Bulldogs.

Holtmann’s contract details with Ohio State were not immediately available. Butler beat out Ohio State and others for Young.

