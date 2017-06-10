Home Secretary holds on to her seat with reduced majority after recount

When asked about the reports of a recount, Ms Rudd told the BBC: “I’m not going to engage much, until we’re a little clearer where it is at the moment”.

The Greens, who gained almost 2,000 votes in Hastings and Rye in 2015, agreed not to stand in the seaside seat in return for various pledges from Labour, including for electoral reform and to oppose fracking.

Ms Rudd – first elected as an MP in 2010 – had looked as if she would be the first Cabinet minister to lose out.

The home secretary was declared the victor after securing 25,668 against Labour’s Peter Chowney, who won 25,322.

“Quietly waiting… hopeful but not complacent”.

“Improving our schools, improving our NHS and getting the infrastructure investment that we need”.

Promoted to home secretary a year ago and tipped as a future party leader, she represented the Tories in last week’s televised leaders’ debate, when Mrs May decided not to take part. She was praised by some for her performance and has been tipped as a possible Chancellor, with Philip Hammond rumoured to be at risk of losing the job in an anticipated reshuffle.

She rejected suggestions after the London Bridge attack that a 20,000 fall in the number of police officers had made the United Kingdom more vulnerable to terrorism.

Although she retained the seat, her majority was reduced from 4,796 in 2015. Ms Rudd campaigned to stay in the EU.