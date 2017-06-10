HomePod, Echo, Google Home: How secure are your speakers?

Even though we do expect that Siri would integrate with Apple’s HomeKit units and allow you to control everything by voice through the HomePod, we can’t be sure whether it will perform better than Amazon’s Alexa in different tasks. Their common inspiration for what’s ahead is Star Trek’s omnipresent, voice-activated assistant “Computer”, which could do everything from calculating a starship’s trajectory to making a nice cup of tea. Apple HomePod offers less flexibility, thanks to the closed ecosystem approach of Apple.

When Tim Cook finally arrived at the last of the six “important” announcements Apple was due to make at the Worldwide Developers Conference, a collective sigh of relief resounded at the venue.

In its iOS security guide from March, Apple noted that Siri communications occur on servers over HTTPS, which encrypts data between an iPhone and another device. Loyal Apple customers are already using most if not all of these products, and HomePod fits right in to connect everything.

For one, Apple has locked itself into a design for the device, so they can’t really make any major changes at this point.

Apple will have to compete with other tech giants over software smarts you can’t see, where it’s lagged recently.

Apple is marketing the HomePod as a much higher quality speaker – and it is.

Each product is a way for a company to sell its own services, like Apple Music, Amazon Prime and Google Play. Amazon’s and Google’s extensive lists of supported third-party platforms have Apple beat by a mile. The speaker will be operated on Siri, Apple’s voice technology.

People went from being happy and excited to sitting in workshops and realizing, ‘I can’t use it.’ Some went back to that attitude: Siri’s always going to be dumb.

What was perhaps most interesting was how much more powerful the HomePod sounded in relation to the dedicated speaker also in the room – a Sonos Play:3.

The artificial intelligence within those two exceeds Siri’s current capabilities, but with Apple having announced a wide range of updates to Siri at WWDC, the virtual assistant’s power by the time HomePod launches remains unknown.

It’s an intriguing point to consider at a time when millions of consumers have purchased a smart speaker for their home.

As for the Amazon Echo, is fitted with a 2.5-inch tweeter, and a 2-inch subwoofer. In the end, it will mean that both Amazon Echo and Google Home will have skills that far outstrip that of their latest competitor.

That’s despite the limited access to Apple Music too. The Echos are quite functional and affordable, and are already established in the market as top-selling products. HomePod launches in December.