HomePod will be ‘smartest home speaker’ on offer, says Apple

Apple is officially jumping into the home speaker market.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement today at the company’s annual developer conference WWDC 2017. It can play music from Apple Music, tell you the news, do unit conversions, send messages, schedule reminders, set timers, translate, check stocks, answer trivia questions, and tell you what the traffic is like. The HomePod is integrated with Apple Music which makes it possible to listen to wide array of 40 million songs from its library. Siri can also be employed to play songs through the company’s streaming service Apple Music.

Amazon’s Echo commands 70.6 percent of the US market and Google Home has 23.8 percent, according to a recent eMarketer report. Soon, HomePod will be just like Google Home or Amazon Echo, but a better music playing device too. The latter is a very important feature since one of the major components of every smart speaker is an AI personal assistant. You cannot only use the device to turn on the lights but also the temperature of your air conditioning system and even set an alarm clock to wake you up.

For Amazon, Apple’s release of the HomePod could avert or delay the $10.0 billion in new revenue RBC Capital Markets analysts predicted it could tap from Alexa-related sales by 2020.

Apple said the speakers have “spatial awareness” that adjusts the speaker’s sound levels to the acoustic conditions of the particular room. The HomePod is available in two hues, such as Black and White; and stands nearly 7-inches tall, with a 4-inch woofer placed at the top, and seven tweeters at the bottom, enabled with auto bass EQ.

Siri can also be used manage smart devices on a home network, such as heating and lighting.

While the HomePod’s price point, compared with the competition, is a “steep barrier”, Mr Gillett noted that Apple has put a much more robust processor in the device. The HomePod will launch in the US, UK and Australia in December.

At the event, a parade of executives unveiled updates to Apple’s hardware, software and mobile applications, or apps, including iMac desktop computer, MacBook laptop machine, iPad, Apple Watch, iOS software operating system and App Store.