Honda to roll out all-new Accord with no V6 option

A few months later to the all-new midsize party than the next-generation 2018 Toyota Camry, the new Accord will not follow the Camry’s entrenched path of providing customers with a base four-cylinder and a V6 upgrade. We visited Honda’s global research and development center this week to drive an engine and transmission development prototype of the auto ahead of its arrival on USA roads later this year. As for the new 10-speed gearbox, Honda says it can transmit 20 percent more torque, but weighs 10 percent less than the 6-speed automatic it replaces.

There’s going to be a major shift away from the conventional Honda Accord in the new-generation 2018 model – the removal of a V6 engine option.

Because the Accord is largely a North American product, Honda brought a small number of US journalists to Japan for a short drive around the company’s high-speed test track in a heavily camouflaged prototype of the new sedan. Manual transmissions also are available.

Back on Honda’s proving ground oval, we made a couple not-scientifically tested acceleration runs from 0-60 and some typical passing sprints. Left to its own devices, the transmission’s function is all but unnoticeable in normal acceleration and deceleration at city and highway speeds.

Honda didn’t disclose horsepower or estimated fuel economy ratings for any of the new Accord models. Peak torque seems to arrive around 1,500 rpm, with power output at apparently constant levels from 3,000-5,000 rpm.

A good portion of the new low-end torque is credited to a low-inertia turbocharger that doesn’t take much time to build boost. But don’t despair; the V6’s replacement at the top of the new lineup is a powerful 2.0-liter turbo mill derived from the Civic Type-R. A higher-output, 2.0-litre turbo-four will also be on offer, paired with a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The two-motor powertrain in Honda’s Accord hybrid will also get an update, though Honda was mum on details. Honda, long an innovator in the marriage of performance and efficiency in naturally aspirated engines, has been slow to adopt across-the-board turbocharging in comparison to its competition – in part because of the strengths of its naturally aspirated engine development. That timing shouldn’t come as much of a surprise (the vehicle has been on a lockstep five-year product cadence), but two decisions break with recent tradition: First, the V-6 is being booted from the lineup in favor of a new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four. Honda recently announced a $149 million investment in the Russells Point and Tallapoosa plants to facilitate production of the new 10AT and its components in America.

We’ll get a full glimpse of the 2018 Honda Accord in the fall.