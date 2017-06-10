Hope US rethinks decision on Paris deal: Rajnath

Bloomberg’s charitable organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced Thursday that it would finance the U.S.’ share of the administrative costs of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the mechanism required to keep the almost 200-member nation deal upright.

On Friday, nobody at the White House was able to say whether Trump believed in climate change. ‘So that is the fact. And he told CNN in 2015 that he’s “not a believer in man-made global warming”. You know, we can all weigh this out.

“Just because the USA got out of a club doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment“, Haley said.

Someone in the Trump administration has finally come forward to shed some light on President Donald Trump’s take on climate change. And though some Trump supporters carried “Pittsburgh not Paris” signs outside the White House Saturday, the mayor of Pittsburgh denounced the president’s move to abandon the global pact meant to safeguard the environment.

France said it would work with U.S. states and cities to keep up the fight against climate change. When pressed about Trump’s beliefs, advisors Gary Cohn and Kellyanne Conway told journalists to “ask him”.

Trump has repeatedly described climate change as a hoax, on one occasion in 2012 saying it was a concept “created by and for the Chinese in order to make United States manufacturing non-competitive”.

But Haley, in an interview with CNN that aired fully on Sunday, did not hedge. It’s what we do. “We are a people who worship rivers, mountains, trees”.

She added that the USA would continue to be a leader on environmental protection. When our leaders isolate America from the rest of the world, it hurts our ability to raise incomes for working families and achieve fairness in the global economy.

“I am confident the broad array of leaders and organizations that have signed today’s declaration, and many others that will join in the days to come, will work together to reduce United States carbon emissions by 26 percent by 2025, just as we had pledged in Paris”.

In the excerpts of the interview released on Saturday, Haley did not explain why the United States did not stay inside the accord and amend USA targets.