Hosts England eye Champions Trophy semi-final spot

Finn is expected to make the playing XI in England’s next game against New Zealand.

There will be a lot at stake for both the teams in Tuesday’s tie.

New Zealand will be the obstacle standing between England and a semi-final spot when the two nations lock horns in a Group A contest of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Sophia Gardens here on Tuesday.

Simply, England decided in Wellington that if they could not beat New Zealand they would join them, and as long as the weather relents Cardiff could see an absolute cracker between two all-out attacking sides.

The England captain admits it was “men against boys” when England were trounced by the Kiwis in their last meeting at a global one-day worldwide tournament.

England and New Zealand have faced off twice previously in the Champions Trophy; the Black Caps taking the spoils in the 2009 edition (four wickets) whilst England won the most recent encounter in the competition (10 run victory in 2013).

“They were one of the favourites going into the tournament and proved that against us that day in Wellington”, said Morgan.

England have not picked two spinners in the Welsh capital in six internationals, and Moeen Ali is yet to play a 50-over game for England here, a reflection of slow bowlers’ vulnerability in such a small arena.

Despite losing two of their last three at the venue, England have a winning record overall in Cardiff.

Opener Martin Guptill said: “ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what’s happening and what their plans are for us. I am obviously taller than the other guys around, so maybe there is a different element to that”, he told Sky Sports.

But the 28-year-old Middlesex quick was recalled Sunday after pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes broke down with a side strain after during England s opening eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday. ‘He came through the other day against Bangladesh bowling more overs than we intended (seven) and I think we’re almost there’.

New Zealand, unchanged from their no-result against Australia at Edgbaston, chose to bowl first on a breezy morning.

“The nature of this tournament is that every game is basically knockout”, said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson whose superb hundred was ultimately trumped by the rain.