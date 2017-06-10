Hot Stock to Watch: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 7 report. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional investors now hold around $55.37 billion or 62% in WBA stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.2% in the first quarter. LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4,480.8% in the third quarter. A 12 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while 1 believe that investors should either steer clear of SYMC or, if they already own its stock, sell it.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Whereas 3 of them predict the stock is a hold. (NASDAQ:WBA) shares were trading higher by 0.01 percent ($0.01) at $81.46 a piece in Wednesday’s session. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has risen 5.77% since June 9, 2016 and is uptrending. The pharmacy operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36.

Now the return on equity is 14.10% and its debt to equity is 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.62B and its 12 month revenue was nearly $36.78B. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. That value represents a market adjusting for revenues that have been falling by -2.44 % on a quarterly year/year basis as of the company’s last quarterly report. Currently, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.net profit margin for the 12 months is at 3.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Ifm Investors Pty Ltd bolstered its ownership by buying 92 shares an increase of 0.8% from 12/31/2016 to 03/31/2017. The dividend yield will be $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

09/16/2016 – Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Swann.

Finally comes the ratings part in which the WBA was evaluated by WSJ analysts, "15" Analysts are standing on Buy ratings for current month, while "4" Analysts gave Overweight ratings from whole pool. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. S&P Research maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) on Thursday, October 29 with "Buy" rating. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $79.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. It looks like analysts are feeling bearish about the stock with overall sell-side analysts calling it a Buy. The firm has "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 30.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In the transaction dated November 28, 2016, the great number of shares disposed came courtesy the EVP and Global Chief HRO; Wilson-Thompson Kathleen disposed a total of 5,700 shares at an average price of $85.05, amounting to approximately $484,785. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,874.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. The Firm is a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.