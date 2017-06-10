House approves bill that would roll back Dodd-Frank regulations

“It’s shameful that Republicans have voted to do the bidding of Wall Street at the expense of Main Street and our economy”, said Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House panel.

Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, offers the countrys almost 6,000 banks a choice: If they want to avoid numerous regulatory burdens imposed during the Obama administration, they must significantly increase their emergency financial cushion.

“Dodd-Frank regulations disproportionately burden small companies and prevent them from competing”, said Webster “As a small business owner, I understand the importance of fair competition, and the Financial CHOICE Act will ensure equal opportunity in the financial sector, not an emphasis on big business”. The house bill also aims to scale back the authority of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created under Dodd-Frank to regulate large banks and payday lenders, and is designed to operate as an independent watchdog with a single director. Community and regional banks would receive a reprieve from many regulations, for example.

While everyone was watching James Comey’s testimony on Thursday, House Republicans gave their colleagues in the Senate a major bargaining chip in their ongoing negotiations for financial reform. “Overly burdensome regulations were placed on community banks and credit unions, and without the resources to stay in compliance, small financial institutions have closed their doors while big banks are getting even bigger”.

Senate Republicans will likely seek to craft their own companion measure to overhaul the Dodd-Frank regulations. But it would take legislation to revamp the law – and that’s far from a certain prospect.

Frank says his namesake financial reform law has been too restrictive on smaller banks. The first phase of compliance with the rule commenced on June 9.

Democrats stand with veterans, seniors, & working families to oppose the #wrongchoiceact.

“Democrats have shown we’re willing to work with Republicans to tailor the rules where it makes sense, but not if it means killing the reforms that have made the financial system safer and fairer”, Brown said Wednesday in a statement.

Attempts to weaken the CFPB have drawn particular ire from Democrats. These two provisions would do much to restore the executive and legislative branches’ power over the financial system.

The Financial CHOICE Act would increase the amount of loss-absorbing private capital a financial institution would need to seek relief from regulations. The CFPB used those powers to fine Wells Fargo $100 million previous year for opening up to 2 million accounts customers did not ask for or know about. It would also no longer be able to levy hefty fines against financial institutions for unfair or deceptive practices.