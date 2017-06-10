House Democrats launch longshot bid to impeach Trump

Even before former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive congressional testimony on Thursday, politicians and experts on both sides of the aisle were floating the idea of impeachment.

Though this might be true while looking at the reports on basis of news value, such statements from Comey on the Russian controversy represent serious allegations which make calls for Impeachment sound far less than those of hope and more of a logical conclusion.

Mr Trump’s Republican Party now control the House of Representatives and the Senate and members are unlikely to vote in favour of ousting their leader.

Two House Democrats are mounting a tremendous campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, a move that shows the unstable political issues dividing America. “It’s called obstruction of justice”.

“The remedy for obstructing justice is impeachment“.

Rep. Al Green, a maverick Texas Democrat, said Wednesday he is drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump, alleging that the Republican president broke the law in May and must be held accountable.

Other Democrats say they want to see the outcome of the investigation before rendering a decision on whether to impeach Trump. Regardless of the outcome of the firing, Green claims that Trump’s intent with the firing was obstruction of justice, and alone grounds for impeachment. But, after the hearing, he thinks impeachment on the grounds of obstruction of justice is closer than ever. “The question really is whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity”.

Al Green formally drafted articles of impeachment that are created to force President Donald Trump out of office Wednesday.

Now the latest one is to investigate the Trump administration for its possible ties to Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Green did not give House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi or others any advance notice that he has chose to move ahead with formally introducing the charges in the House. Even when the subject was brought up by host Joy Behar.

Green has been among the leading voices calling for Trump’s impeachment since he proposed it on May 15. Green said there’s a chance if the public demands it.

“When that word comes up I always say to my colleagues in the Congress, my constituents, and people across the country what I said before: anything you do has to be based on data, evidence, facts”, Pelosi said. “We should follow the facts wherever they lead us”, Schneider said.

Nonetheless, Green’s effort remains a largely isolated one, with a highly uncertain path. House Republicans control the chamber, and there are few indications members of the GOP are interested in impeaching a president from their own party.