House GOP backs bill to undo much of Dodd-Frank

It also eases numerous regulations called for under the President Barack Obama administration’s 2010 financial-overhaul law, known as Dodd-Frank, giving community and regional banks a reprieve from many regulations, for example.

“The House should easily clear the almost 600-page package, but its fate is already sealed as the Senate is expected to focus on crafting its own package of reforms that can clear a 60-vote threshold”, Boltansky said.

The push for deregulation comes as Donald Trump’s administration attempts to spur economic growth to an annual rate of 3 per cent. In an interview with Reuters in May of 2016, Trump blamed the 2010 legislation for having a deleterious impact on the financial services industry and the wider economy.

Thornberry also noted that this bill will create a more transparent regulatory financial system that will allow our community lenders to refocus on providing opportunities for folks in rural communities instead of meeting unnecessary Washington mandates.

Dan Berger, president and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU), also voiced praise.

But the proposal goes farther than just repealing Dodd-Frank. Another issue: Republicans are distracted by more pressing topics such as health care and taxes. House Republicans headed toward a vote June 8, 2017, on dismantling sweeping financial rules established under Obama that were created to head off economic meltdowns.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., has identified a dozen of them that pertain to mortgage and business credit, among other things, and has called for Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling to separate those provisions which could pass in a bipartisan fashion.

“Today, House Republicans are pushing a risky Wall Street-first bill that would drag us back to the days of the Great Recession“, the House minority leader, Nancy Pelosi, said during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Instead of protecting consumers, the bureau slapped community banks with 17 million hours of paperwork requirements and nearly $3 billion in regulatory costs. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America Corp.

Those big banks would be unlikely to opt for that type of help. “The Financial CHOICE Act represents an alternative and effective approach to financial regulation, which will protect taxpayers, end bank bailouts, empower investors, and hold government bureaucracies accountable”.

VOLCKER RULE: This rule, which bars the biggest banks from trading for their own profit, would be repealed.

The House bill would unwind major parts of Dodd-Frank by relieving healthy banks of some regulatory requirements and forcing failing firms through bankruptcy rather than a liquidation process spearheaded by the regulators.

Hensarling said that consumers have suffered as a result of Dodd-Frank.

Hensarling’s bill would strip the agency of some of its most important powers. This crucial provision provides banks a reasonable and fundamental trade-off: more capital, less intrusive regulation. And it would also no longer be able to levy hefty fines against financial institutions for “unfair” or “deceptive” practices. The CFPB used those powers to fine Wells Fargo $100 million previous year for opening up to 2 million accounts customers did not ask for or know about. “And what you see is that, at its face, it’s an anti-consumer piece of legislation”.

Republicans say many requirements imposed under what is known as the Dodd-Frank Act, named after its Democratic sponsors, have harmed economic growth by making it harder for consumers and businesses to get loans.