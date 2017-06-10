House GOP taps Rep. Gowdy for oversight committee chairman after Chaffetz’s departure

They differed with Gowdy over the intensity of criticism that should have been leveled at Clinton, saying the panel’s report wasn’t harsh enough.

As chair of the House Oversight Committee, Gowdy will lead the investigation into whether or not former Trump administration National Security Advisor Michael Flynn broke any laws.

Leading House Oversight would also put Gowdy in the position of investigating President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Chaffetz called Gowdy “the right person for the job”. “With his background as a proven prosecutor, he will make an excellent chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and I commend the Steering Committee on their selection”. “That was not an accident”, Connolly said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan applauded Gowdy’s appointment in a statement Thursday. “So vigorous oversight is not on the agenda”. He did face a challenge from U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, R-Okla., but prevailed thanks to his popularity among lawmakers and within the party base.

Gowdy is most famous for his tenure as chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi, investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s role following the 2012 attack on a USA consulate in Libya.

It is unclear which direction Gowdy will take his part of the Trump-Comey investigation, which has quickly become one of the most contentious political scandals in modern American history.

“I don’t think Paul Ryan is anxious about that streak of independence showing itself any time soon  and certainly not in the context of Donald Trump and the Russian Federation thing”, he said. “Trey has my absolute confidence, and I know he will do an outstanding job”. He was an outspoken critic of the Obama Administration. The statement focused on the committee’s institutional responsibilities and made no mention of specific lines of inquiry.

Chaffetz is a Utah Republican who’s stepping down June 30 to pursue a privatesector career. Tim Scott, who has tried repeatedly to get Gowdy nominated for a judgeship, said of his best friend in Congress. “He is our Chairman, and we pledge to support his efforts whenever we can”.

Chaffetz, who doggedly investigated Clinton before the 2016 presidential election but declined for months to investigate Trump, said in April that he won’t run for re-election. The House Intelligence Committee is looking into that, as is the Senate Intelligence Committee, the body before which recently ousted Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey testified before today.

