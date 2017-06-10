House Intelligence Committee requests Comey’s Trump meeting notes, White House tapes

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Former FBI director James Comey listens to the committee chairman at the beginning of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. Comey said his gut told him he couldn’t trust Trump.

“No collusion. No obstruction”, Trump said Friday.

He further denied ever asking Comey for his “loyalty”, contradicting Comey’s detailed allegations in his sworn testimony. “But I did say on March 2 that he should resign”, she continued.

Comey testified that he had a “gut feeling” that Trump might lie about what had transpired during their conversations. “I’m not hinting anything”. “And I’m sure you all will be able to work it out with him to run it in parallel”.

Comey’s move was just the latest significant develop in the Russian Federation investigation to spring directly from unilateral, unprompted actions by President Trump.

Mr Comey also claimed he took memos of his meetings with the president as he was concerned Mr Trump may lie about what was discussed.

Standing with Iohannis, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partner, Trump at last confirmed his commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pact, Article 5, uttering words he deliberately did not say when he spoke at NATO’s gathering in Belgium last month.

Two weeks earlier, Trump had invited Comey to a private dinner at the White House: just the two of them.

Many Democrats still blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month. The complaint will take issue with Comey’s revelation that he asked a friend to pass along to a reporter notes he took of his private conversations with the president. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m. But it was also the first public indication we have that Trump may have broken the law and/or committed an impeachable offense.

“I think the last 24, 48 hours were all good for the president, confirmed he was telling the truth all along, that he wasn’t under investigation”, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of OH said Friday, referring to Comey’s confirmation that he had informed Trump that the president wasn’t being personally investigated.

The Journal rightly called Trump “his own worst political enemy” who was damaging his presidency “with his seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials, and other falsehoods”.

But the self-imposed silence didn’t last. Trump himself, appearing alongside the president of Romania on Friday, attacked Comey and said some of his testimony wasn’t true.

What an extraordinary day of testimony from former FBI Director James Comey.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director said Trump’s private comments urging him to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues they needed to be careful.

Indeed, Trump already tweeted and told the press that Comey was the liar. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., took to Twitter to criticize Comey.

Trump’s personal lawyer in relation to the Russian Federation probes, Marc Kasowitz, has indicated he’ll file complaints with both the Department of Justice and the Senate Judiciary Committee related to Comey’s decision to feed information about his Trump memos to the New York Times via an intermediary. Trump’s lawyer disputed that, saying the president never directed or suggested that Comey stop investigating anyone.

And, despite Trump’s low approval ratings nationally, his core base of supporters remains firmly behind him.

Led by former FBI director Robert Mueller the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russian Federation is generally seen as the most significant inquiry. Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her email practices.

When Comey didn’t halt the investigation of Flynn, Trump fired him. But under the constitutional law that we have, Congress can make it a crime for the President to obstruct justice by acting with a corrupt intent to shut down criminal investigations and prosecutions of the President and his or her top aides.