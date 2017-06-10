House passes sweeping legislation to roll back banking rules

Late Thursday, lawmakers in the lower chamber voted passed the Republican bill, called the Financial Choice Act, along strict party lines by a vote of 233-186.

The bill is not expected to receive sufficient support in the Senate in its current form since Democrats have universally opposed it.

The Republican-majority House vote in favor of CHOICE Act 2.0 today echoes the campaign sentiment of President Trump, who consistently promised to “dismantle” Dodd-Frank.

The new legislation, known as the Financial CHOICE Act, is the signature legislative effort of U.S. Rep.

Paul Ryan, speaker in the House, said: “This is a jobs bill for Main Street”. The Financial Choice Act would allow the conditions for the next financial crisis to fester, Democrats say.

The legislation also repeals Dodd-Frank’s Durbin amendment, which places limits on debit card processing fees, and the Volcker Rule, which bans banks from speculatively investing borrowed money in ways proven not to benefit customers, among other cuts to provisions specifically created to protect the average Jill.

Democrats acknowledge problems with Dodd-Frank but are not supportive of Hensarling’s legislation, which despite its passage in the House, has little hope of being taken up in the Senate. Instead, making small tweaks to Dodd-Frank, such as providing relief for community banks, is more probable. Democrats disagree, claiming that Dodd-Frank is needed to prevent a repeat of the calamity that occurred during the past year of the younger Bush’s administration.

“The House Republicans are ramming through a bill…to roll back Wall Street reform and gut the CFPB”.

The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Terri Sewell, says the bill would actually “eliminate consumer protections created to deter abuse by predatory lenders and large financial institutions“. The bill is meant to end bailouts, reduce financial restrictions, and restructure certain federal agencies. I thank Rep. Jeb Hensarling for his commitment to this bill.

Hensarling, the Financial Services Committee chairman since 2013, has been the lead architect of the GOP’s efforts to strip Dodd-Frank regulations. But it would take legislation to revamp the law – and that’s far from a certain prospect.

“This bill turns the clock backwards on financial industry oversight by gutting the CFPB and would leave Americans vulnerable to financial fraud and rip-offs”, Pamela Banks, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union, said in a statement. It is unacceptable that only a decade later, Congress is rolling back key financial reforms enacted under the Obama Administration.