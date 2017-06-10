How global newspapers reacted to the General Election hung parliament

Buoyed by strong polling numbers, May and her party were confident of a landslide victory.

May said the Conservatives – which secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats – were the only party that alongside northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist could command a majority in parliament. She made no comment on her own position in the wake of a politically devastating result for her leadership.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to resign, after her call for a snap election spectacularly backfired costing her Conservative party its ruling majority in parliament.

“I don’t see how she can be a strong and credible figure now to lead these negotiations”, he said.

Labour took Canterbury, a seat which had been held by Conservatives since 1918.

“We don’t know when Brexit talks start”.

“This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the European Union which guarantees our long term prosperity”.

She acknowledged her sadness at the loss of her majority in the general election in a statement to broadcasters on Friday.

Dr. Nina Musgrave, Assistant Director at the Centre for Defence Studies at King’s College told CNN that under May’s Conservative-DUP alliance, she doesn’t see a big change coming in matters of the Middle East, but pointed to the DUP’s support for the Israeli state.

Corbyn, who appear to have emerged from the night strengthened, said it was time for the prime minister to “make way” for a government that would be “truly representative of people of this country”. “Remember, both parties are divided”.

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s election, a wounded May signalled that she would fight on.

With one constituency still to declare, May’s party had won 318 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

Speculation now turns to who will form a government, and how.

It is not inconceivable, however, that this General Election may soften the direction of Brexit.

Initially blind-sided by May’s snap election call, and written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign.

Former minister Anna Soubry said Mrs May should “consider her position” after a “dreadful campaign” while backbencher Heidi Allen suggested she could be out within a matter of months, depending on the Brexit negotiations.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lackluster campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

Sweden’s former Prime Minister Carl Bildt, who now chairs the European Council on Foreign Relations think-tank, called the outcome “messy”.

Further announcements were expected on Saturday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Brexit talks should go ahead as planned.

“What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics”.

With the smaller parties more closely aligned with Labour than with the Conservatives, the prospect of Corbyn becoming prime minister no longer seems fanciful.

“Hard Brexit went in the rubbish bin tonight”, former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, who campaigned to stay in the European Union, said on ITV.

Corbyn has often been compared to US’ Bernie Sanders, and has also taken on POTUS Donald Trump against the latter’s racist tweets and policies.

“Theresa May arrogantly gambled with our Brexit and blew it”, said a spokesman for the Leave.EU pro-Brexit campaign.

“It’s fair to say markets had been a little complacent about this result”, he added.

The last count of the election saw Labour overturn a 7,000 majority in Kensington, London, where Emma Dent Coad saw off Tory incumbent Victoria Borwick by just 20 votes after a third recount.