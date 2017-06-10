How members of congress reacted to the Comey hearing

Trump, in his first tweet since the Comey testimony, said Friday morning: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication“.

Trump abruptly fired Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 9, admitting later that the Russian Federation probe was on his mind at the time.

TRUMP: I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you.

The US president was asked by a journalist if he would be willing to give his version of events under oath.

“He’s a leaker”, Trump said Friday. “I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning”, Comey testified.

Trump also asserted that Comey’s comments in which he blamed that the president fired him for pressing forward with the Russian Federation investigation, had failed to prove any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow nor any obstruction of justice.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief was investigating an alleged Kremlin plot to sway last year’s USA election in favour of Mr Trump, and whether there was any collusion with the president or his campaign officials.

The revelation was one of the biggest during a hearing where Comey also testified under oath that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch pressured him to call an investigation into Hillary Clinton a “matter” instead of an “investigation”.

“Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”, he told local media.

Trump also accused Comey of lying to Congess during his testimony on Thursday to the Senate Intelligence Committee - an offense that can land a person in prison for up to five years.

But Trump continued to tease whether there were recordings of his conversations with Comey.

A Washington Times reporter asked Trump why he felt Comey’s Thursday testimony “vindicated” him and if tapes of his conversations with Comey “do exist”.

President Trump, however, refused to say whether his private conversations with Comey were taped.

Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, disputed both statements after the hearing, essentially pitting the two accounts against each other.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence sent a letter to Comey on Friday asking for any notes or memos of conversations he had with the president.