How the United Kingdom election vote was swung

Surprisingly, Nigel Farage of the United Kingdom Independence Party, which had stridently campaigned for Brexit, on Friday called for a fresh vote on leaving Europe in light of the election result.

At the time of writing, it appears that the Conservatives have struck a non-formal deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (the largest Northern Irish party, which supports Brexit) to allow Theresa May to continue as prime minister in a minority government.

Arlene Foster, DUP leader has confirmed that the DUP will talk to the Conservative Party, to “bring stability“. Instead, they lost seats and the majority, and will be forced to form a coalition government with a smaller party.

09 de junio de 2017, 15:44London, Jun 9 (Prensa Latina) The British Labor Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, considered today unbelievable the results of hiss party in the general elections held on Thursday, where they managed to add 29 new deputies to the parliament.

The weakened leadership will impact the country’s negotiations to leave the European Union. The leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, urged her to resign, saying he is “ready to serve” himself, while the leader of the Lib Dem, Tim Farron, said she “should be ashamed” and should resign “if she has an ounce of self respect”.

The Liberal Democrats who had won just eight seats in 2015 have improved their tally to 12. He is also lobbying against “undue restrictions on free movement of people, which we know will damage the capacity of the creative industries to deliver”.

“It’s important to have a Government that can take the Brexit negotiations through”.

The vote was also seen as a sharp blow to May, who faced calls to step down. And, it would permit Britain to make its own trade deals and control the making of laws and enforcement in its territory. SNP’s loss has been Labour and Conservative Party’s gain.

But in the end, Johnson decided against running, surprising many and catapulting May into Britain’s top job.

‘We need a government that can act, ‘ EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

Most of all, it was hoped, this election would lead to greater clarity.

Jack Straw, a former Labour foreign minister, said the result means there will now be a lot of pressure in parliament for a soft Brexit.

But her campaign unravelled after a policy U-turn on care for the elderly, while Corbyn’s old-school socialist platform and more impassioned campaigning style won wide support. “If the Brexit Secretary is considering putting the single market back on the table then the whole process is now seriously damaged”, he tweeted.